Top-notch food and hospitality and love for the community led Assemblyman Vince Fong to honor Jake’s Steakhouse in Tehachapi as the 34th Assembly District’s 2021 Small Business of the Year.
“Witnessing the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barbara (Ferrante) and her dedicated staff generously gave to our community,” Fong, R-Kern County, said in a news release. “Barbara embodies the dedication of all local small businesses with her steadfast commitment and perseverance.”
Previously known as the Garden Café, Ferrante purchased the now Jake’s Steakhouse in 2003. The name change was a salute to a Doberman that Barbara received from actor William Shatner.
In the news release, Fong highlighted these accomplishments: Jake’s Steakhouse maneuvered the challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding an outdoor dining area, creating a senior shut-in meal program and creating a family meal menu for quick orders.
Additionally, over the years Ferrante has given to many, including 4-H, dog and horse rescue organizations, back to school shopping for students, Helping Hands Thanksgiving Dinner for 300 people, and even buying Christmas trees for local families in need.
“Like other businesses, my goal was to keep our doors open and ensure our community knew they would always have a place to get food,” Ferrante said in the news release. “The Tehachapi community supported us above and beyond our expectations. We are grateful to the people of Tehachapi and appreciate the recognition by Assemblyman Fong.”
Established in 2000, the California Small Business Day recognizes the contributions of small businesses. State legislators invite their small business of the year recipients to the state Capitol, where they are honored with a framed resolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.