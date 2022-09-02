Tehachapi High’s Warrior football and cross-country teams have had a few struggles settling into the new school year.
But an issue that resulted in rescheduling varsity and junior varsity football games on Aug. 26 appears to be resolved. And although the cross-country team had to cancel its planned Beat the Heat scrimmage at Brite Lake on Aug. 31, officials report that issues have been resolved and an event there on Sept. 21 can go on as planned.
Football
As reported in last week’s Tehachapi News, Mountain Football’s home opener on Aug. 26 was nearly canceled after electrical trouble was discovered.
“The conditions around the home opener were certainly not ideal, but the play on the field was,” the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club said in a Facebook post, adding that not only were there no lights, the scoreboard didn’t work either.
But the problems were fixed in time for Thursday evening’s games.
“We are excited to report that the contractor completed the necessary repairs to the electrical system panels that impacted a bank of stadium lights, the press box, and scoreboard at Coy Burnett Stadium and we are ready to go for tonight’s matchup against Taft High School,” Stacey Larson-Everson, superintendent for Tehachapi Unified School District, said Thursday afternoon.
Warrior Booster Club President Corey Costelloe said the lights and scoreboard were working, but called for more work to address issues at the stadium.
“Obviously, our stadium issues extend far beyond that, and there is more work to be done by the district to make this facility functional for our athletes (football, soccer, track) and the community in general,” he said.
The stadium known as Coy Burnett Field has served the community since 1958, replacing Imhof Field, a field facing Snyder Avenue south of Tehachapi's first actual high school, built in 1930. Coy Burnett Field was adjacent to the high school in 1958 and when a new high school was built on Anita Drive in 1968 (now Jacobsen Middle School), it was designed so that the gym and locker rooms were a short distance from the southern entrance to the stadium.
The field was named for Coy Burnett, who was president of Monolith Cement Company, the company that owned the cement plant east of town now owned by Martin Marietta. The company was the town’s largest employer at the time and Burnett donated not just cement, but also labor and equipment to help build the stadium.
Until sometime in the early 1970s, football games in Tehachapi were played on Saturday afternoon because there were no lights at Coy Burnett Field.
A new stadium was planned as part of the current Tehachapi High School on Dennison Road and Valley Boulevard. But funds ran short and there is only a practice field on that campus.
In late 2017, when a group called Tehachapi Stadium Foundation was formed, a new stadium project was estimated to cost more than $1.5 million. And in 2014, the school district’s master plan pegged a new stadium and other projects at around $8 million.
On Sept. 2, an organizer of the stadium foundation said the group is no longer active.
Cross-country
Larson-Everson said the district learned sometime prior to Aug. 31 that the course for the cross-country scrimmage did not receive formal approval, even though it was the same course that had been approved in previous years.
According to Tom Neisler, general manager for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, although the district owns the lake and surrounding areas, recreation there is managed under an agreement with the Tehachapi Recreation and Park District.
An agreement between the two districts dates from 1974 but was updated in 2021, he said.
“The agreement requires TVRPD to submit a ‘Special Use Event’ application … for events such as the cross-country meet,” Neisler said. “These applications are administrative and readily approved.”
On the afternoon of Aug. 30, he said, a water district staff member noticed that the course for the event had been laid out in its historic location and brought it to his attention. He said he then learned that due to an oversight, TVRPD had not submitted an application for the event.
“We expressed our concerns about the course route, specifically the portion that goes along the south, upper road that TCCWD uses to access our water storage tanks,” Neisler said. He noted that this area was specifically excluded from the most recent agreement by board direction.
“This was due to concerns expressed by Board President Robert Schultz,” he added, noting that Schultz owns adjacent property and had concerns about rec area users encroaching on his property and bothering his livestock.
Meanwhile, Schultz heard about the issue and late Tuesday night let Neisler know he was OK with the event continuing on the planned route.
But Larson-Everson said by the time the approval was received the next morning, participants from surrounding schools had already been notified that the event was canceled.
“The course will be revised and submitted for formal approval to satisfy the needs of all parties for future years,” she said, adding that the next cross-country meet scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, has already received formal approval.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.