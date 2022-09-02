Tehachapi High’s Warrior football and cross-country teams have had a few struggles settling into the new school year.

But an issue that resulted in rescheduling varsity and junior varsity football games on Aug. 26 appears to be resolved. And although the cross-country team had to cancel its planned Beat the Heat scrimmage at Brite Lake on Aug. 31, officials report that issues have been resolved and an event there on Sept. 21 can go on as planned.