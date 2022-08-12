It was Kmart #4751 and quite a hit in Tehachapi when it opened in January 1993 in a 91,540-square-foot building at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Some people called it the “Tehachapi Mall,” and despite the ups and downs of its parent corporation — and eventual corporate merger with Sears — the store was known to be one of the company’s best producers, managers said.
It survived the company’s bankruptcy in 2002 and many chain-wide closures — but the arrival of Walmart in 2019 marked the end of Tehachapi’s Kmart. To be fair, though, the store was unlikely to survive. As part of the Sears bankruptcy of that same year, the Kmart assets were sold off and a brand that once numbered nearly 2,500 stores was down to just nine last May, with only three in the United States.
Since Kmart closed in December 2019, the building has been vacant — although it’s still been producing more than $47,000 a month in income for its owner, a California company called 710 West Tehachapi LLC. That’s according to a brochure published by the firm marketing the property, Colliers International of Bakersfield.
The property is being offered at $3.8 million, according to the brochure, but it's subject to a lease that will expire Dec. 31.
“The Tenant currently pays $47,127.42 per month and the lease is NNN in all respects,” the brochure states. “The Tenant has a First Refusal to Purchase Option. The Option must be exercised within sixty (60) days of notification of acceptance of a bona fide offer to purchase.”
NNN is a real estate term for a triple-net lease, which is an agreement that requires the lessee to pay all expenses of the property, including real estate taxes, building insurance and maintenance, according to Investopedia.com.
Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe expressed frustration about the lease in an article he wrote for the city of Tehachapi’s economic development blog in May.
“When a business closes naturally the assumption is that a vacant retail suite is just that, vacant and in turn, available for lease,” Costelloe wrote. “However, in many cases, including a couple in Tehachapi, property owners — and any economic development recruiters — must pause their efforts to find new tenants until the lease term expires (so) as to not interfere with the closing organizations’ business efforts. While residents understandably ask the ‘why don’t they…’ question about a retail vacancy, it helps to understand the entire picture,” he said.
The situation with the former Kmart building was one of the cases Costelloe was writing about.
But news that the property is now for sale opens up a lot of possibilities, he said in an interview Aug. 10.
“There are huge use opportunities there,” he said. He expects that the building will be redeveloped and repurposed, likely broken up into smaller retail space as he said has been the case with many former Kmart buildings around the country.
City representatives will attend the next ICSC convention in San Diego in September, Costelloe said. ICSC is a shopping center trade association. ICSC has helped the city make connections in the past to bring commercial and retail developments to town.
“It will certainly be part of our portfolio,” he said of the former Kmart building. “It’s a step in the right direction.”
John Hale, listed on the sales brochure as a partner and principal in Colliers Tingey International, Inc. and also a partner and principal in 710 West Tehachapi LLC, did not respond to a request for comment.
As described in the brochure, the property for sale is the building on 8.17 acres of land but not including two developed outparcels. A map on the brochure shows that the parcels where TK’s Pizza and Burger King are located are not part of the offering. However, the large parking lot is included.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
