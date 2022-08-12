Former Kmart building.jpg

The former Kmart building on West Tehachapi Boulevard has been vacant since late 2019. It’s now on the market with an asking price of $3.8 million.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

It was Kmart #4751 and quite a hit in Tehachapi when it opened in January 1993 in a 91,540-square-foot building at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

Some people called it the “Tehachapi Mall,” and despite the ups and downs of its parent corporation — and eventual corporate merger with Sears — the store was known to be one of the company’s best producers, managers said.