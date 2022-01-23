Retired school administrator Paul Kaminski on Jan. 11 spoke in favor of the district retaining Cerro Coso Community College as a tenant at the district’s Snyder Avenue campus that formerly served as a campus for Monroe High School, Jacobsen Middle School and Tehachapi High School.
His comments came during a meeting of the Tehachapi Unified School District Board of Trustees conducted via Zoom.
During the board’s Dec. 19 meeting, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson noted that the college’s current lease will expire on June 30 and suggested the district consider not renewing so that the space can be used to serve K-12 students.
The campus on Snyder Avenue — sometimes called the Tehachapi Education Center — might be used to allow expansion of the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy and Tehachapi Adult School, she said, perhaps offering “blended programs” for TILA that would have students meet with teachers in person in addition to doing their work online.
Trustees asked the superintendent to bring a proposal to the board at its Feb. 8 meeting.
In response to that news, Cerro Coso officials said they hope that something can be worked out with TUSD.
The Ridgecrest-based college that is part of Kern Community College District leases about 13,000 square feet of space and currently pays the district $3,865 per month.
Spokesperson Natalie Dorrell said use of the space has allowed the college to increase programs and services to area residents over the last six years. She said college officials have met with the city and developers to explore permanent options but need more time to find an alternative.
Kaminski statement
Kaminski’s tenure with TUSD began in 1995. He retired at the end of the 2020 school year, having served as a teacher, vice-principal, principal, academic coach and interim superintendent. Over the years he worked at Golden Hills, Cummings Valley and Jacobsen schools. After former Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel resigned in 2018, Kaminski served the district as interim superintendent until Larson-Everson took the reigns in July 2019.
His prepared comments for the board meeting exceeded the time allowed, but he said in an email that board President Nancy Weinstein later requested a copy of his full statement.
In addition to outlining reasons he believes the presence of Cerro Coso in the community is good for TUSD students, he questioned consideration of terminating the lease when other space is available for expansion of TILA and the adult school.
Among facilities he said could be available to expand TILA and the adult school are a dozen empty portable classrooms in the former sixth grade center on the Jacobsen campus and the former agricultural classroom on that campus that was most recently used to house the former Abernathy Charter School. He made note of other options on the middle school campus, as well.
“Cerro Coso has been a good tenant and invested money in the facility,” Kaminski said in the statement. He noted the college has installed permanent signage, upgraded IT and a new security system with cameras and made many other improvements.
Jacobsen campus
Current JMS Principal Eric Loe also talked about unused space on that campus during a presentation at the Jan. 11 meeting.
His presentation was about the school in general, but touched on unused space.
The JMS campus on Anita Drive backs up to the Snyder Avenue campus and also the former school district office that is currently used by TILA. The campus opened as Tehachapi High School in September 1965. It was converted to a middle school after the current high school on Dennison Road opened in 2003. For a time, sixth-grade students were in modular buildings but a new wing was completed in late 2019.
The district spent about $5.8 million to build the 13,175-square-foot addition with 10 classrooms that accommodate about 300 students.
In his presentation, Loe described some unused space on the campus including the original high school home economics and shop classrooms.
School facility needs
The school district has seven campuses — THS, JMS, the Snyder Avenue campus partially leased to Cerro Coso, Tompkins Elementary, Golden Hills Elementary, Cummings Valley Elementary and the former Wells Elementary School on Robinson Street that is now the Wells Education Center and houses the district office.
In addition to the unused space on the Jacobsen campus referenced by Kaminski and Loe, the district has unused space on the Snyder Street campus (in addition to space leased to Cerro Coso) and the Wells campus.
But the functionality of that space is another question.
In December 2020, the district published a Developer Fee Justification Study which is required to set the amount of fees that developers of new housing can be charged to help pay for schools needed for additional population driven by said development.
According to that study, a Facilities Master Plan commissioned by the district and approved by the school board in 2014 identified nearly $102 million in facilities needs of priority projects necessary to maintain current service levels to students as well as address the needs of a 21st Century learning environment. According to the study, escalating the 2014 estimate to 2021 dollars would require a financial investment of about $139 million.
According to the fee study, the district has available permanent capacity at the high school level, but projected growth showed a shortage of permanent capacity at both the elementary school and middle school levels.
In the fee study, it was noted that it would take considerable additional investment to be able to use 10 permanent (currently unused) classrooms on the Wells site.
Although there have been many board conversations over the years, sources of funding or a plan to rehabilitate unused classrooms have not been firmed up.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
