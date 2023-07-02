damian

Jim Damian was CEO of now-defunct Bakersfield business process outsourcing company Stria LLC.

 Contributed photo

The Tehachapi native who founded a recently closed tech company has been appointed to fill a new position within Kern County government that will focus on promoting economic development, including business recruitment and retention.

Former Stria LLC CEO Jim Damian, set to begin work July 31 as the county’s chief economic development officer, will report directly to newly appointed Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis, who stated the new hire will be a key factor to the region’s economic success. The positions pays $189,123 per year.