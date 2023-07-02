The Tehachapi native who founded a recently closed tech company has been appointed to fill a new position within Kern County government that will focus on promoting economic development, including business recruitment and retention.
Former Stria LLC CEO Jim Damian, set to begin work July 31 as the county’s chief economic development officer, will report directly to newly appointed Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis, who stated the new hire will be a key factor to the region’s economic success. The positions pays $189,123 per year.
“To be a model of excellence in managing our business and workforce, we must attract top talent to our organization and employ the very best,” Zervis wrote in a news release, adding the county believes “that is what we’re getting with Mr. Damian.”
After founding Bakersfield-based Stria in 2005, Damian grew the business process outsourcing company to serve customers nationwide, employing 140 employees. He sold it in August to Fresno-based Bitwise Industries, which imploded this spring, taking Stria down with it.
Five times Stria was listed by Inc. magazine as being one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private businesses in the country. Apart from Stria, Damian is a two-time Ironman triathlon finisher who earned a bachelor’s degree at San Diego State before going on to get a master’s degree at UC Berkeley. He serves as president of the Rotary Club of Bakersfield.
A county news release said the position Damian fills was designed to prioritize regional diversification and business targeting, attraction and retention, as well as job creation. It said he will serve as the county’s primary liaison to all local, regional and statewide economic development and business organizations “to ensure continuity and alignment of county economic business development priorities.”
He will be expected to develop strategies for bringing new business to the county, including destination retail and entertainment, logistics, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and energy. The idea is that he will also make sure the county’s external-facing efforts perform at the level required to bring in and sustain business while keeping a private-sector mentality in the county’s economic development initiatives.
Damian said by email he feels honored to have been appointed to become the county’s first chief economic development officer. He noted his new bosses have laid out ambitious goals that he plans to meet by using his entrepreneurial skill set and private-sector business experience.
“I expect to hit the ground running and will work tirelessly to serve the people of Kern County as we grow, strengthen and diversify our economy,” he wrote. “The future of Kern County is bright and I am honored to be part of this team.”
Two local entrepreneurs who know Damian said they were pleased with the county’s choice.
President Justin Salters of Bakersfield’s Hey Salty public relations firm said by email Damian is a dynamic leader who knows how to cast his vision, bring people together and create jobs.
“I'm excited to see how his entrepreneurial mindset and passion for our community lead the county's economic development efforts going forward,” Salters wrote.
President Michael Hansen of Bakersfield records management company Advanced Data Storage said by email he was excited the county created the new role, and that he was proud to see Damian selected to fill it.
“Jim will bring his unique energy and entrepreneurial spirit as he serves in this capacity,” Hansen wrote.
