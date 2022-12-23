Kern County Public Works offers three dropoff locations to recycle Christmas trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9.
Kern County Public Works offers three dropoff locations to recycle Christmas trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9.
Tree stands, decorations, lights and nails must be removed from trees. Flocked trees may not be recycled.
Trees may be taken to the Tehachapi landfill, 12001 E. Tehachapi Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
They may also be dropped off at the WMI office, 416 N. Dennison Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Bear Valley Springs residents may leave trees at the transfer station, 28999 S. Lower Valley Road, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. any day except Monday and Thursday.
