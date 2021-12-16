Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kaiser Permanente are sponsoring a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Adults and children age 12 and up are welcome and no appointments are needed, according to Josh Pierce, Director, Community Integration for Adventist Health.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 will be available and individuals are advised to bring vaccination cards if they have received prior vaccinations.
Coffee and hot cocoa will be provided by Kamenz Kafe.
The clinic will be held at Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi.
—Claudia Elliott
