Kern County Library has joined local efforts championed by Drug Free Kern and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to provide free NARCAN, a naloxone nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid, heroin or fentanyl overdose, according to a newsletter published by Kern Family Health Care.
All 22 branch locations in the county will have NARCAN kits available to the community.
Easy to use and needle free, NARCAN is administered as a nasal spray to one nostril and is safe for all ages, the newsletter states. It can quickly restore consciousness and regulate breathing for someone overdosing from an opioid drug. It has no effect on someone with no opioids in their system.
There are six signs to spot an opioid overdose, which include: deep snoring or wheezing; blue or grayish skin tint, usually starting in the lips and fingertips; pale, clammy skin; not responding to stimulation; faint pulse; and not breathing or slow or irregular breathing.
