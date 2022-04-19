Get ready for the coming wildfire season by attending a free Wildfire Preparedness Fair in Tehachapi from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30.
The event will be held at the Golden Hills Community Services District office, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi.
A visit from Smokey Bear and helicopter demonstrations, along with informational presentations, are among planned activities.
Facepainting, giveaways and food and drinks will be part of the fun.
The event is sponsored by the Kern County Fire Department in partnership with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.