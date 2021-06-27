Fresh food is a hallmark of the Tehacahapi Farmers Market, which has returned for its summer run.
It's held downtown from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on Green Street through Sept. 30.
Vendors fill downtown's Centennial Plaza and adjacent Green Street with their organic produce, arts and crafts, refreshing beverages and delicious food. Live music is part of the festivities. Children can take advantage of face painting and sweet treats as families stroll the market. Central Valley-grown fruits and vegetables are for sale by the farmers themselves.
