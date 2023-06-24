Tehachapi fireworks show

This year’s Tehachapi fireworks show is presented by the city of Tehachapi and Kaiser Permanente. The aerial show will begin about 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

Plenty of fun activities are planned locally to celebrate July 4. And although you may see fireworks on sale in other Kern County communities, no personal fireworks of any kind are allowed in mountain areas, including all of the Greater Tehachapi area.

The county has set up a special website to allow reporting illegal requirements: bit.ly/44eC1BN.