Plenty of fun activities are planned locally to celebrate July 4. And although you may see fireworks on sale in other Kern County communities, no personal fireworks of any kind are allowed in mountain areas, including all of the Greater Tehachapi area.
The county has set up a special website to allow reporting illegal requirements: bit.ly/44eC1BN.
The city of Tehachapi is nonetheless ready to light up the night with a fireworks display set for 9 p.m. July 4. Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city, noted the fireworks will originate from the Tehachapi Municipal Airport and be visible from many areas of town. It will wrap up a full day of fun at the city’s All-American 4th of July Festival, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
The festival begins with the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast at 8 a.m. at Central Park. The fundraiser for the Tehachapi High School football program is always a popular event. Breakfast tickets, $8 each, are being sold by Tehachapi High School football team members and coaches during the Tehachapi Farmer’s Market in downtown Tehachapi on Thursdays until the event.
In addition to the pancake breakfast, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District will host the All-American 5k beginning with a mass start at 7 a.m. at the Steven Shy Activity Center at Central Park. Registration for that event is $45 and includes a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, and a pancake breakfast after the race. Participants can register online at tvrpd.org.
A craft show sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association showcasing local vendors and small businesses will open at 8 a.m., also in the park.
The All-American 4th of July Festival will begin at 11 a.m. at Central Park and includes food vendors and a program featuring the mayor’s welcome and National Anthem at noon.
Back by popular demand is an entertainment lineup that includes local artists Averee Napier, Tom Carlson and local Americana band The Salt River Cats.
The Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club will also offer its annual beer garden fundraiser and American Legion Post 221 will host the “Wall of Valor”’ at the Central Park Gazebo.
Returning for the first time since 2018 is the “Kids Parade,” Budge said. It will showcase the patriotism of Tehachapi’s youngest residents on non-motorized bicycles, scooters, skateboards and wagons. The parade staging area will be the public parking lot on the corner of Robinson and F streets across from City Hall.
Kids can decorate their parade entries on site starting at 10 a.m. and the parade will begin at 11 a.m. Led by the Tehachapi Police Department, the parade will proceed south on Robinson Street before turning onto the sidewalk at the Wells Education Center on E Street and continuing into Central Park. Parade entrants are then encouraged to join the stage at noon to lead the festival in the Pledge of Allegiance to kick off the ceremonies.
“Each year we continue to find ways to improve this festival and provide a hometown feel on this wonderful holiday, the kids parade was something that had been requested over the last few years and we are excited to return it to the festivities this year,” Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate our nation and our community.”
At the conclusion of the Central Park festivities at 4 p.m., the action shifts to the Tehachapi Rodeo and Event Center for the annual “Bad Bulls” bull riding event beginning at 6 p.m., presented by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association. Attendees will have a good view of the fireworks show from this location. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at TehachapiProRodeo.com.
Lacy J. Dalton concert
Activity at the rodeo arena will actually begin on Monday, July 3, with a dinner and concert featuring Lacy J. Dalton. Red House BBQ will cater the dinner, which will begin at 6 p.m. followed by Dalton’s performance at 7 p.m. A no-host bar will be available.
Tickets for the dinner and concert cost $40 per person. A limited number of VIP tables with eight seats, two bottles of wine and two drinks per adult with a charcuterie board are available for $600 per table. Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3oYCV6l.
The evening culminates with the annual fireworks spectacular presented by the city and Kaiser Permanente. The city has once again contracted the services of Zambelli Fireworks for this patriotic display of freedom with the goal of making the show better each year.
The All-American 4th of July Festival is also supported by WM, providing refuse and recycling services to city residents. WM has been a festival supporter providing refuse, recycling and sanitation services since the company’s arrival in Tehachapi in 2017.
Tehachapi July 4 event schedule
• 7 a.m. – 5K begins, Steven A Shy Building “Scout Hut” on C Street in Central Park.
• 8 to 10 a.m. – Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast ($8). Craft booths open.
• 11 a.m. – Kids parade from Robinson/F Street to Central Park.
• Noon – Pledge of Allegiance, mayor’s welcome, sponsor comments and national anthem.
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Food booths, Wall of Valor by American Legion, Beer Garden by Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club.
• 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Live Music (break at noon for ceremonies) – 12:30 p.m., Averee Napier; 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tom Carlson; 2:15 to 4 p.m., Salt River Cats.
• 5 to 9 p.m. – “Bad Bulls” at the rodeo grounds
• 9 p.m. – Fireworks spectacular, Tehachapi Municipal Airport, presented by Kaiser Permanente
Bear Valley Springs
Bear Valley Springs plans a plethora of activities over the weekend leading up to July 1 and on the holiday. Residents and guests can find a complete listing online at bvsa.org/posts/4th-of-july-weekend-activities.
Popular hot air balloons will return and signups were already full with a waiting list by last week.
Booths at Cub Lake, a boat parade, paddle races, Firecracker 5k run and Kids 1k fun run, all on July 1, July 2 car show and July 4 parade are among other activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.