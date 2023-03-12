The railroad arrived at the summit of Tehachapi Pass before the town moved to its current location. It was the Southern Pacific Railroad that built the famous Tehachapi Loop to the west of what is now the city of Tehachapi. The line that allowed trains to run through the mountains from the San Joaquin Valley to the Mojave Desert opened in 1876, about 30 years before the city was incorporated.
City Manager Greg Garrett knows that history. He also knows that since part of the line was double-tracked a few years ago, up to 72 trains can go through Tehachapi daily, with some of them up to 8,000 feet long. By his reckoning, between the Loop and Mojave there are several derailments each year. And he’s concerned that there may be insufficient communication between the railroad and local public safety officials when accidents take place.
Nearly a year ago, in April 2022, Garrett wrote to Michael Smythers, vice president-federal government affairs, for BNSF Railway and W.J. Lujan, assistant vice president of external affairs for Union Pacific, calling their attention to three recent derailments.
The railroad tracks through Tehachapi are owned by Union Pacific, but BNSF has trackage rights and a majority of trains going over the Tehachapi Loop are operated by BNSF.
In writing to representatives of the two companies, Garrett said he wanted to make certain each was aware of certain safety concerns the city has. In a recent interview he said he hoped to start a dialogue that would “result in a positive, open communication channel between us and surrounding agencies for the safety of our community.”
The city manager was disappointed that he did not hear back from either Smythers or Lujan, but said he did receive a response from an assistant at BNSF who acknowledged receipt of his emailed letter.
Lena Kent, executive director, public affairs for BNSF, said in an interview last week that she contacted Garrett on behalf of the company. She said she told him that UP owns the tracks and is responsible for dispatching when there are incidents such as derailments. She also said she contacted a representative of the fire department and provided him with her personal cell phone so she could be reached in case of an emergency.
“I’ve never had a call,” she said.
Robynn Tysver of Union Pacific, responding to an inquiry about Garrett’s communication to the company, said last week that the UP owns the line and dispatches the trains that move on the line through Tehachapi. But Tysver said that the UP does not have sole responsibility.
“Railroads that operate on the line are responsible for making notification of incidents involving their train, including derailments,” Tysver said. “Union Pacific is committed to informing state, city and local officials when there is an incident with public impact, as we have informed city officials in Tehachapi.”
What isn’t clear — and is chief among Garrett’s concerns — is why incidents are not consistently reported through the 911 system. Consistent use of the system would tie railroad incidents into a reliable reporting system that public safety officials throughout the county use — saving money and potentially lives, he said.
The city of Tehachapi contracts for fire services with the county fire department. A representative of the KCFD did not respond to a request for comment.
Garrett’s concerns
Writing in April 2022, Garrett said there had been three significant derailments in southeastern Kern County since the first of the year. (There have been at least two incidents since then).
“In each instance, Kern County Fire Department became aware of the derailment in a different manner,” he said. “Although we recognize the railroad companies’ ability to manage their own derailments (and such incidents don’t) always constitute a need for fire department response, the lack of a consistent (means of) notification has resulted in challenges within our operations.”
The 2022 derailments described by Garrett — and related action by the railroad — are as follows:
“The first derailment in question occurred on Jan. 13 in an area no more than several hundred feet from our city and homes. No report through the 911 system or through PIO channels were made. This particular derailment included tanker cars. Although no injuries or hazards were identified, the close proximity of homes to the derailment site necessitated a notification through the 911 system due to the potential to generate 911 calls and a response to the site. Additionally the proximity to homes makes the derailment of interest to community leaders and stakeholders,” Garrett wrote.
“The second derailment occurred on Feb. 20. This occurred east of the community of Mojave. A notification from BNSF was made to Kern County Public Health, which generated a chain of notifications from Environmental Health to other cooperators with a limited amount of information. The result was the launch of an intelligence-gathering aircraft from the southern California early warning center to try to identify the location and scope of the derailment. This particular derailment was in a fairly remote location. However, the potential for this derail to contain hazardous materials was identified in the BNSF notification to Environmental Health. This situation may have been better managed through the 911 system for proper information collection, documentation and notification to emergency cooperators such as Environmental Health, and would have prevented the launch of a statewide resource,” he wrote.
“The most recent derail occurred on March 3. This particular derail came through the 911 system to the fire department from Kern County Sheriff. This situation involved two trains in the area of Keene that were reported to have collided. In this instance, because the Fire Department Communication Center was involved, all emergency cooperators were able to coordinate appropriately. Because the railroad was actively managing this incident, timely information was passed to the department advising of no injuries and no hazardous materials,” Garrett wrote.
There have been at least two derailments in the Tehachapi area since the three addressed by Garrett. One was on Jan. 21 when an eastbound BNSF freight train derailed around 2:30 a.m. just west of the series of rail tunnels that parallel Highway 58. Some cars, including tankers, fell down a 100-foot embankment after leaving the tracks. Rail workers on scene said there was no spillage or leakage from any of the derailed cars and there were no injuries.
More recently, on March 7, a track maintenance machine that can be driven either on the road or on the rail came off the track in downtown Tehachapi. According to Robynn Tysver of Union Pacific, no one was injured and the machine was successfully removed from the track without incident and without public impact.
Mark McGowan, a volunteer at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, former railroad employee and producer of videos about trains, said that incident took place at Tehachapi Crossover (adjacent to the depot). McGowan has video of that machine in action — and the Jan. 21 derailment — online at youtube.com/@MarkClayMcGowan.
Apparently neither of the 2023 incidents were reported through the 911 system, although the latest incident was reported by the UP as a hazardous material spill to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (with a note that there were no hazardous materials). The incident report indicated that the Tehachapi Police Department was notified. The report was made by the UP.
“They’ll only call Kern County Fire if there’s a fire,” Garrett said. “It does not make sense. Kern County Fire sometimes finds out hours or days later.”
‘Beating the drum’
Garrett’s emails to the railroad executives last year and concerns expressed in an interview last week are not his first effort to gain understanding and cooperation from the companies that run railcars through the city.
In early 2013 he shared concerns that the city’s concerns weren’t being addressed in plans for double-tracking the line. Those plans were cut back from what was originally projected, but the portion of the double-tracking that was completed did increase train traffic.
At a meeting in Bakersfield in late 2016, Garrett and two city council members discussed concerns — and opportunities — with Union Pacific President Lance Fritz. In addition to derailments, the city said the safety of the rail system and proposed projects within the city limits were discussed.
Since then, UP worked with the city on several projects. In 2017 a lease of UP land was approved to allow the city to develop the park and ride lot downtown. And in mid-2019 the city signed agreements with the company to allow construction of a Rail Corridor Pedestrian Safety Project that improved three railroad crossings in the city. The project had been in the works since 2016 and was largely grant-funded.
But getting the railroad companies to open discussion on consistent reporting of derailment incidents has so far eluded the city.
Garrett said the League of California Cities has discussed concerns about tanker cars and at one time had a proposal to have the railroads move to double-walled tankers.
“And that didn't go far,” he said. “Because, of course, it would cost billions, I'm sure.”
In addition to the railroads and the League of California Cities, Garrett has reached out to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s office.
He understands that railroad companies have a lot of power.
“But I’m going to keep beating the drum,” he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
