The railroad arrived at the summit of Tehachapi Pass before the town moved to its current location. It was the Southern Pacific Railroad that built the famous Tehachapi Loop to the west of what is now the city of Tehachapi. The line that allowed trains to run through the mountains from the San Joaquin Valley to the Mojave Desert opened in 1876, about 30 years before the city was incorporated.

City Manager Greg Garrett knows that history. He also knows that since part of the line was double-tracked a few years ago, up to 72 trains can go through Tehachapi daily, with some of them up to 8,000 feet long. By his reckoning, between the Loop and Mojave there are several derailments each year. And he’s concerned that there may be insufficient communication between the railroad and local public safety officials when accidents take place.