Upcoming public meetings and civic events in greater Tehachapi include:
• Bear Valley Community Services District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. Agendas are published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/agendas.
• Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce: The chamber’s monthly Networking Luncheon is set for noon on Tuesday, Oct. 19; reservations are required by Oct. 15. The speaker will be Stephanie Sievers, president and CEO of Alta One Federal Credit Union. Admission is $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members, including lunch. The event will be held at Big Papa’s Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. For reservations send email to idaperkins@tehachapi.com or call (661) 822-4180.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 18. Agendas are published online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Agendas are published online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Agendas are published online at https://tccwd.com/.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 21, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
