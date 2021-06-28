It's time to celebrate Independence Day, and there are certainly plenty of ways to do that in Tehachapi this year.
Here's a schedule of Fourth of July events provided by the city of Tehachapi:
• 7 a.m.: 5K begins – Steven A. Shy Building “Scout Hut” on C Street in Central Park
• 8 to 10 a.m.: Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast ($5 tickets)
• Noon: Mayor’s Welcome and Flag Raising Ceremony. American Legion Post 221 Color Guard. National anthem by Councilwoman Christina Scrivner.
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Food and craft booths open, Wall of Valor by American Legion. Beer Garden by Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club.
• Live music: 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. - Avery Napier
• Live music: 1 to 2 p.m.- Ryan Sillifant
• Live music: 2:15 to 4 p.m.- Muleskinner Revival
• 5 to 9 p.m.: “Bad Bulls” at the Rodeo Grounds
• 9 p.m.: Fireworks Spectacular, Tehachapi Municipal Airport
