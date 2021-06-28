Fireworks for Web.jpg (copy)

The U.S. flag is illuminated during Tehachapi's July 4 fireworks display in 2019.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

It's time to celebrate Independence Day, and there are certainly plenty of ways to do that in Tehachapi this year.

Here's a schedule of Fourth of July events provided by the city of Tehachapi:

• 7 a.m.: 5K begins – Steven A. Shy Building “Scout Hut” on C Street in Central Park

• 8 to 10 a.m.: Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast ($5 tickets)

• Noon: Mayor’s Welcome and Flag Raising Ceremony. American Legion Post 221 Color Guard. National anthem by Councilwoman Christina Scrivner.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Food and craft booths open, Wall of Valor by American Legion. Beer Garden by Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club.

• Live music: 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. - Avery Napier

• Live music: 1 to 2 p.m.- Ryan Sillifant

• Live music: 2:15 to 4 p.m.- Muleskinner Revival

• 5 to 9 p.m.: “Bad Bulls” at the Rodeo Grounds

• 9 p.m.: Fireworks Spectacular, Tehachapi Municipal Airport