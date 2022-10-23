Members of Tehachapi’s Girl Scout Troop 8014 attended the Oct. 17 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council.
The troop came with questions to ask Mayor Phil Smith and also volunteered their services toward a future community project.
Council members Christina Scrivner, Susan Wiggins and Joan Pogon-Cord all shared that they had been Girl Scouts growing up. And Mayor ProTem Mike Davies said he bought lots of Girl Scout cookies from his daughters.
Leader Nena Thornburg said members of the troop include students from Cummings Valley, Golden Hills and Tompkins elementary schools, Valley Oaks Charter School, and Tehachapi High School. Among the scouts is THS student Chloe Kent, who is in her 13th year in Girl Scouts.
“We have been learning about how our local, state and federal government work and examining laws as well as what it means to be an active citizen,” Thornburg said. “Citizens are responsible for knowing the basics of government. Our hope is that by earning these Civics badges, our Girl Scouts will be prepared to lead the change in our community, school and world.”
She said Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi, helped troop members coordinate an interview with the mayor before the City Council meeting.
“I don't think I have ever seen my Girl Scouts more engaged and interested in what an adult has to say,” she said. “They all loved Mayor Smith and saw firsthand what our local government does for our city at the City Council meeting. Mayor Smith took the time to answer all 11 of our questions, and also explained at each step of the meeting the purpose, procedure and action of the council. The Girl Scouts are excited to hear back from Mayor Smith about a project that our troop can do to better our Tehachapi community.”
— Claudia Elliott
