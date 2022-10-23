Briefs - Girl Scouts with Mayor.jpeg

Mayor Phil Smith, standing in center, with members of Girl Scout Troop 8014 during the Oct. 17 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council. At far right is Leader Nena Thornburg. Girl Scouts, from left, are Aubrey Watkins, Sophia Smith, Harper Mitchell, Sienna Hughes, Tegan Whitman-Belisle, Serena Thornburg, Brenna Watkins, Rebecca Ardito, Luna Anaha and Elizabeth Karsgor. Standing to the left of the mayor is Chloe Kent.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Members of Tehachapi’s Girl Scout Troop 8014 attended the Oct. 17 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council.

The troop came with questions to ask Mayor Phil Smith and also volunteered their services toward a future community project. 