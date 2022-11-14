Girl scouts at school board

Girl Scouts Tegan Whitman-Belisle, left, and Serena Thornburg waited more than two hours to address members of Tehachapi’s school board on Nov. 8. The Cummings Valley Elementary School students have asked Tehachapi Unified School District to replace polystyrene foam meal trays with a biodegradable product.

 CLAUDIA ELLIOTT / For Tehachapi News

The meeting room was packed and school board members were sequestered with attorneys for two hours as two Girl Scouts waited patiently on Nov. 7 for a chance to make their case for the environment.

Serena Thornburg and Tegan Whitman-Belisle, both fifth graders at Cummings Valley Elementary School, sat in the front row at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District. At the top of the agenda was a closed session for the board to discuss anticipated litigation and labor negotiations with legal counsel.

