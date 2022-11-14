The meeting room was packed and school board members were sequestered with attorneys for two hours as two Girl Scouts waited patiently on Nov. 7 for a chance to make their case for the environment.
Serena Thornburg and Tegan Whitman-Belisle, both fifth graders at Cummings Valley Elementary School, sat in the front row at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District. At the top of the agenda was a closed session for the board to discuss anticipated litigation and labor negotiations with legal counsel.
The Girl Scouts read and worked on homework as they waited. And waited.
A little more than two hours after the meeting began, the board returned from closed session and eventually the two had a chance to make their presentation.
Taking turns, they explained that they are working on a project to help the local environment.
They outlined the environmental impact of foam trays and said that it takes more than 500 years for the trays to decompose, while biodegradable trays take less than 180 days.
Although alternative trays may cost more, the girls asked the board to consider the cost to the planet.
Scout Leader Nena Thornburg accompanied the girls and said members of their troop choose different ways to make a difference for the environment, with some planting trees and another installing automatic-shutoff waterspouts.
“Serena and Tegan both picked the use of Styrofoam trays at school for meals,” Thornburg said.
“Serena talked with school officials first and learned that the decision to change is not made at the school but at the school board," she said. "That was when we made a plan for them to attend the school board meeting and have the two of them ask the board members and superintendent to consider getting rid of Styrofoam trays and switch to biodegradable trays.”
The girls also provided board members with written material stating their concerns and suggesting alternatives.
Because the presentation was not on the agenda but was made during the public comments segment of the meeting, there was no related board discussion or action.
However, board President Nancy Weinstein did compliment the students on their presentation.
“Well done, girls,” she said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
