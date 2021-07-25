Houchin Community Blood Bank returns to the city of Tehachapi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. The Tehachapi-wide blood drive will be held at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District’s West Park, 490 W. D St.
“There is a continued critical need for blood locally. All blood donations at this drive will stay in Kern County. When you take a moment to think that 20 to 30 minutes of your time and can help save up to three lives, it really becomes easy to say yes, and we say thank you for taking that time,” Key Budge, event coordinator for the city of Tehachapi, said in a news release.
Budge noted that 150 people have donated blood this year at the February, March, April and May blood drives in the city of Tehachapi.
Reserve a time to donate at: https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/6331
To help save time, fill out the donor questionnaire before arrival (must be done same day of the donation) from home and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan and save a few minutes.
The blood drive is a collaboration between Houchin Community Blood Bank, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District and the city of Tehachapi.
Walk-ins are welcome, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.