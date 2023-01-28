At a special meeting held on Jan. 25, the Board of Directors of Golden Hills Community Services District set April 20 as the date for a public hearing for a proposed water rate increase, according to General Manager Susan Wells.

On Jan. 19, the board reviewed and approved a water rate study that shows that if the district continues charging existing rates, it will be operating at a deficit by next fiscal year. The study was conducted by Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group of Bakersfield.

