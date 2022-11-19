The youngest candidate in the Nov. 8 election to fill two seats on the Board of Directors for Golden Hills Community Services District has conceded.
Connor Harris released a concession message on Nov. 16.
“The county Elections Office is continuing to count the votes but the trend so far is clear,” he said. “I have not won the seat and I will be sending congratulatory postcards to the winners of the two seats in this election.”
He said he wishes the winners well in their term of office.
“A message I have for them is that we will all be watching closely at the decisions the board will be making in the next two years,” he said. And he added a message for his supporters.
“This is not the last time you will be seeing my name on the ballot,” he said. “In my plans for the future, I intend to run for the Kern County Republican Party Central Committee, District 2, and I may retry for the Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors next election cycle. Although it's not the outcome we wanted, I believe the best we can do is pay attention to the board’s decisions and hold them accountable when needed.”
Harris was 23 years old when he filed for election.
