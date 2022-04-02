As expected in a special meeting on March 30, the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District moved forward an ordinance establishing its water sales priorities for the coming year.
The 2022 Water Priority Ordinance was the topic of a public workshop held two days earlier. TCCWD General Manager Tom Neisler said the board’s ad hoc Water Priority Committee — comprised of board President Robert Schultz and Director Kathy Cassil — met on March 24 and decided to recommend that the board adopt a water priority ordinance this year that is identical to last year’s ordinance in content, with only the dates and ordinance number changed.
There will be very little water, if any, from the State Water Project for the district to sell this year, making priorities more important than they might in a year with ample imported water.
“Water allocations and operations are of critical importance in 2022, the third year of what is widely recognized as the worst drought in history,” Neisler said in a staff report. He then outlined the board’s efforts related to the 2022 operations plan and associated water priority ordinance, stating that the board consider them and gather public input at four earlier public meetings.
Golden Hills, city object
But Susan Wells, general manager of Golden Hills Community Services District, told board members the March 28 meeting was a “public workshop” in name only.
Reading from a letter addressed to the board and signed by Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith and Golden Hills CSD board President John Buckley — in addition to Wells, City Manager Greg Garrett and attorney Joseph Hughes — she outlined concerns the two local governments have about their interaction with the water district.
“Public workshops are held before taking a proposed new or amended rule or other significant action to a governing board for consideration to obtain feedback from the affected stakeholders,” Wells said. “Their purpose is to educate a governing board on the facts and positions of their constituents before the decision-making begins.”
But the draft ordinance was prepared and approved by the water district’s ad hoc committee before taking public testimony, she said. And she noted that in a meeting on March 16, board President Robert Schultz commented, “What are the chances (the ordinance’s) going to change that much? It’s been almost the same since 1977.”
“You began the workshop (on March 28) advising that the ad hoc committee had already met on March 25, in private, and reached its recommended form of the draft ordinance presented at the workshop. The only changes recommended by the ad hoc committee from last year’s version of the ordinance were the ordinance number and its date. You then mechanically received comments from the public while clearly pre-committed to the recommended draft ordinance in much the same form as it was written in the 1970s.”
Wells recommended that “your board and staff become better educated on the process of public agency transparency.”
She also noted that a particular concern raised at the March 28 meeting was that the conjunctive use of recharged water to meet current year demand is ranked below agricultural use in the ordinance.
Golden Hills CSD, she said, is an M&I (municipal and industrial) user that is unable to take higher priority direct delivery water from the district (because there is no pipeline to Golden Hills). Instead, as part of a conjunctive use program, the district could pump groundwater and pay the district for the water in accordance with its M&I agreement. But by making conjunctive use of the water for current year demands a lower priority, the policy “effectively denies access to State Water Project water for delivery and use this year to those who cannot take direct delivery of that water,” Wells said.
“Conjunctive use for current year demand is clearly different than recharge to fulfill the conditions of an M&I agreement,” she noted.
Looking forward
At the March 28 meeting, Hughes — an attorney representing both the city and the CSD — along with Wells and Tehachapi’s Development Services Director Jay Schlosser asked the board to immediately begin working on a permanent priority list rather than an annual ordinance.
“President Schultz responded, in part, by saying he was unable to make that commitment due to the Brown Act and his inability to confer with other board members,” Wells said.
“This statement was made while on the dais during a public meeting and conducting a public workshop receiving comments and questions regarding the draft ordinance,” she continued. “There could be no better time for your board to discuss and make that commitment.”
Noting that it could take the better part of a year for the process, she again asked the board to establish a standing Water Priority Committee composed of board members and stakeholders “so the process can be open, public and assured of gathering stakeholder input,” she said.
“We are committed to collaborating with your district,” she said in conclusion. “We only ask for the same in return. The constituencies of our two public agencies pay for a significant portion of State Water Project water costs.”
What’s next?
Without comment on the statements in Wells’ letter, the board voted 4-0 to post the required notice of public hearing to consider adoption of the ordinance at the board’s regular meeting in April. The proposed ordinance will be published in the legal notice section of Tehachapi News.
The meeting will be held beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi. The agenda will be published online at tccwd.com/.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
