Golden Hills Community Services District is seeking public comment by Jan. 14 regarding additional facilities or activities the district could provide.
The online survey is at ghcsd.com/district-survey/. A video explains that the district is exploring options for the use of 187 acres it purchased in 2015. The land was once a golf course and has become the Golden Hills Nature Park.
The 10 survey questions center on interest in recreational or leisure programs, level of support for existing amenities and potential community center elements. Respondents are also asked if the district should expand services to include elements necessary for a community center and park.
The final question notes that funding strategies for desired improvements have yet to be determined, but asks for suggestions and also if respondents would financially support the proposed development of a community center and park.
