A plan to invest nearly a half-million dollars in capital improvement projects was approved by the Board of Directors of Golden Hills Community Services District on June 23, along with a budget for the coming fiscal year.
The district makes a five-year plan for capital improvement and anticipates spending more than $1.6 million by 2027 on the district’s tank rehabilitation program. Another $390,000 will be spent on well rehabilitation. Delivering drinking water to district residents is one of the primary activities of the district.
The capital improvement will be funded from operations and reserves.
The district also may draw on its reserves to cover expenses budgeted for the coming year.
Total expenses, including salaries and benefits, capital outlay and debt service, are expected to total $3,898,402 before depreciation. After depreciation, they are at $4,411,401.
But revenue is estimated to be $46,741 less than expenses (before depreciation) resulting in a deficit of $559,741.
The current year’s budget was very similar but estimated actuals for the year to date show the district in the black with about $59,000 to spare.
Directors and General Manager Susan Wells said they consider the budget to be balanced.
The district can draw on reserves to make up shortfalls but typically budgets revenue conservatively while planning for all anticipated expenses.
Wells said the district will reconcile the current fiscal year’s budget in August and will review the new budget at least twice during the coming year, making adjustments as needed.
The budget includes a 4.9 percent cost of living adjustment for district employees beginning July 1 and in a closed session on June 23 the board extended the same increase to the general manager.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
