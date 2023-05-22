Golden Hills Community Services District residents have new rules and regulations for waste management following action by the Board of Directors on May 18. And the Kern County Board of Supervisors is considering expanding mandatory collection of solid waste that may mean more than 470 local properties will be hit with a $559.80 annual charge on tax rolls.

It’s all about attempts to comply with Senate Bill 1383, a state law signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in September 2016. The bill establishes methane emissions reduction targets in a statewide effort to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants in various sectors of California’s economy, according to CalRecycle.