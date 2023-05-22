Golden Hills Community Services District residents have new rules and regulations for waste management following action by the Board of Directors on May 18. And the Kern County Board of Supervisors is considering expanding mandatory collection of solid waste that may mean more than 470 local properties will be hit with a $559.80 annual charge on tax rolls.
It’s all about attempts to comply with Senate Bill 1383, a state law signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in September 2016. The bill establishes methane emissions reduction targets in a statewide effort to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants in various sectors of California’s economy, according to CalRecycle.
What it may mean for customers of trash haulers in designated areas is that three cans will be required — one for regular trash, one for recyclables and one for organic waste.
There are lots of rules and much remains unknown as local governments have been working with CalRecycle to follow the rules and avoid stiff fines.
Golden Hills CSD
The updated Golden Hills ordinance was introduced at the board’s April 20 meeting and adopted by a 5-0 vote with no comments by the public at either meeting.
According to General Manager Susan Wells, the amendments to Ordinance No. 32, which governs waste management within the district, were necessary to comply with changes managed by SB 1383.
Golden Hills CSD has had a solid waste franchise agreement with J. Torres Company since 2014. The district’s board unanimously took on the assumption of solid waste collection within the CSD in June 2013. Previously Kern County had that responsibility.
The CSD allowed a franchise to J. Torres Company to provide solid waste collection within the district — but does not require residents to use that service.
Wells said Monday that J. Torres Company will eventually provide three collection cans to customers and the district is striving to meet the state’s deadline — March 2024. The requirements are complicated and additional costs aren’t yet known. When J. Torres Company has new rates, they will go to the CSD board for approval. One can will be for regular waste, one for recyclables and the third for organic waste.
The ordinance
The ordinance adopted May 18 requires Golden Hills CSD residents to place waste materials — including organic waste, solid waste, construction and demolition waste, e-waste, hazardous waste, liquid waste, medical waste or universal waste — in appropriate containers and the waste material may not be visible from a public place. The specified waste materials may not be deposited or allowed to remain on property within the district, except as permitted by the district.
Burning and burying of the specified waste items is also prohibited — and individuals are not allowed to remove discarded materials from a container placed for collection by a waste collection service provider within the district.
However, containers for collection of discarded materials may be stored in specified locations on residential and commercial property within the district.
Individuals and businesses are still allowed to “self-haul.” That is, they may collect, transport and dispose of organic waste, solid waste, recyclable materials and construction and demolition waste generated in or on their own premises. Such waste may also be removed by contractors such as gardeners, landscapers and contractors.
The revised ordinance requires service providers to collect organic waste in service provider-provided organic waste containers from residential and commercial customers and to transport all organic waste to a permitted disposal facility.
County action
On the Kern County Board of Supervisors agenda for Tuesday afternoon, May 23, are a number of items related to compliance with SB 1383. Among those — an ordinance to expand the Eastern Kern Mandatory Collection Area, implement a three-can system and collect $559.80 per residential unit per year on the county tax roll.
The map included with the proposed resolution appears to include Golden Hills. But Lisa Shreder, assistant director of Kern County Public Works Department, said Monday afternoon that the expanded mandatory collection area will not include the district.
“Golden Hills CSD has total control of their own waste arrangements and is not included with any unincorporated Kern County programs,” Shreder said.
She noted that Stallion Springs Community Services District is in a Census Tract with a low population density waiver and is not mandated to provide SB 1383 services. And Bear Valley Community Services District uses its own transfer station — but with county franchise haulers — and has made arrangements directly with CalRecycle to implement SB 1383.
The city of Tehachapi also is not included in the Eastern Kern Mandatory Collection area and has its own mandatory collection. The city began preparing for SB 1383 compliance in late 2021 but has not yet announced when customers of WM within the city will be required to have three cans — or what that will cost.
But about 471 properties in the unincorporated area surrounding the city of Tehachapi could be affected by the program if it is approved by the Board of Supervisors, Shreder said.
The Board of Supervisors meeting was set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, after the deadline for this article. The agenda and related draft resolutions are online at kerncounty.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
