Sixteen minutes.
It may not have been a record, but it only took 16 minutes for the board of directors of Golden Hills Community Services District to dispatch all the business before it on March 17. Items included approving a resolution concerning infrastructure assets and a notice of completion for a drainage easement repair.
The agenda was light, but according to Director Marilyn White it’s also the board’s intention to have efficient meetings and they are made possible in part because of annual planning sessions involving the community.
Large public gatherings weren’t possible after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, but the entire Golden Hills community is invited to participate in the district’s next public planning meeting set for 9 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held at district headquarters, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi.
As in sessions held in previous years, a professional facilitator will run the meeting to involve community members in helping the board set goals, objectives and priorities, White said.
Judging from prior year meetings, topics may include items of interest for Golden Hills including water, district finances, capital expenditures, the future of the nature park and law enforcement.
Board and management
The five current members of the board have served together since David Benham was appointed to fill the seat vacated by former Director Kathy Cassil after she was elected to the board of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District in November 2018. Benham and two other directors — Joe King and David Shaw — ran unopposed in 2020, so no election was held. King and Shaw were first elected in 2016. White, and John Buckley, board president, were first elected in 2014 and both ran unopposed in 2018.
Prior to the current board’s collective tenure, the district went through some tumultuous times with a critical report from the 2015-16 Kern County grand jury and the resignation of key staff in 2016 and 2017. Long meetings were the norm, a practice Buckley said he would halt when he assumed the board presidency in January 2017.
“Our meetings had gotten way too long,” he said at the time. “From now on, no meeting will go longer than 8:30 p.m.”
At the community planning workshop held in 2018, the district set a goal to recruit a new general manager and Susan Wells was hired on June 1, 2018, with an 18-month employment contract. Since that time there have been two amendments to Wells’ contract, the most recent made last July when the board voted 5-0 to extend the contract through June 30, 2023.
Committee meetings
In addition to the annual planning meeting, the Golden Hills CSD functions with two active standing committees — finance and district facilities.
The Finance Committee is currently chaired by Directors Shaw and King; Steve Townsend is also a member.
The District Facilities Committee is currently chaired by Directors David Benham and John Buckley; other members are Jim Wood and Corey Torres.
The committees typically meet monthly and meetings are open to the public. Agenda information is available online at ghcsd.com/agendas-and-minutes/.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.