New General Manager Chris Carlson hit the ground running at Thursday night’s meeting of the Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors, presenting ideas developed by an ad hoc committee that has worked for several months to consider the future of the Golden Hills Nature Park.
In June, the committee — made up of directors David Benham and Joe King — traveled to Fresno’s Woodward Park. They met Carlson and former General Manager Susan Wells there to see how the 300-acre regional park is organized.
The park in Fresno has a multi-use amphitheater, an authentic Japanese Garden, a disc golf course, a BMX course, three children's playgrounds, a lake and trails.
Emphasizing that he was not Picasso but “coloring with crayons,” Carlson shared general ideas that could result in the development of the nature park over a number of years to include not just trails but also places for active recreation, picnic pavilions and possibly a new district office and community center.
Benham and King also participated in the presentation to other board members.
Carlson suggested that with community input, the district could develop a strategic plan with the aim of making improvements over a 10-15 year period.
In addition to trails for hiking and equestrian use, some areas could be used for basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, he said. The area west of Tehachapi-Woodford Road might be developed for BMX use, including a pump track.
He said he believes the district can pay for improvements from its general fund without borrowing money.
TVRPD viewpoint
Corey Torres, manager of Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, was in attendance at Thursday night’s meeting and said the additional recreation facilities that the Golden Hills district might add to the nature park are needed.
“We get called all the time about (a need for) open space — like soccer field,” he said. “I get calls daily about pickleball — and pavilions. The pavilions in our parks are always rented.”
He said CSD and the Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association might be able to partner to develop bike trails.
He added that Golden Hills would not be “stepping on anyone’s toes” if it wanted to develop more active recreation areas on its lands.
And board President John Buckley noted that the facilities would not be restricted to Golden Hills residents but could be used by the general public, as TVRPD facilities are used.
Tom Sawyer Lake
This is not the first time GHCSD directors have considered ideas for the former Golden Hills Golf Course. The district purchased the 165-acre property for $860,000 in May 2014. At the time, the derelict golf course that was once the jewel of the community had been closed for many years and become an eyesore.
By July 2016, the district’s board adopted a plan to keep the area as open space with no motorized vehicles and gave it an official name — the Golden Hills Nature Park. It was reported at the time that the district’s Lands Committee had met monthly for more than a year to develop a strategic plan and set priorities for the property over the next five years.
Acquisition of the former golf course included Tom Sawyer Lake and years of efforts to address the artificial lake's odor problems — and an affordable way to keep the lake filled.
The board acted on July 20 to spend up to $110,000 for costs associated with plumbing one of its wells directly to the lake.
Nearly all of the water used by Golden Hills CSD comes from the adjudicated Tehachapi Basin. But one well owned by the district — known as the Poor Well — is in an area designated as a “salvage area” in the adjudication judgment. The district is allowed to “pump such quantities of water as it is able to obtain” from that area, in addition to its pumping rights in the Tehachapi Basin.
The district has used water from the Poor Well to help address issues with Tom Sawyer Lake in the past, and the permanent plumbing of the well to keep the lake filled is expected to solve both the odor and expense problems.
Property sales
Carlson said he believes that a combination of solving problems with the lake and efforts the district has put into managing its water budget — along with some strategic budgeting — would allow the district to fund park improvements.
In addition to the potential of grant funding, he said that the sale of unneeded district property could help fund improvements.
At the July 20 meeting, the board also voted to approve a recommendation from the district’s Land Revenue Ad Hoc Committee to liquidate specified properties and also heard potential options for district property on Golden Star Boulevard and Moon Drive.
Carlson noted that in the past the district has been concerned about losing control over how district-owned properties might be developed in the future if they were outright sold.
Instead, he suggested that the board might subdivide some properties, keeping lot sizes and CC&R’s similar to surrounding residential areas and also be able to develop pocket parks on some of the land, without creating new streets.
The board voted 4-0, with Director David Shaw absent, to direct staff to work with legal counsel to facilitate the sale of properties located on Weston, Sears and the property occupying the North Well. The Assessor Parcel Numbers identified were 270-512-26, 270-542-10 and 270-503-09.
The Weston Avenue and Sears Drive properties are both undeveloped lots of about a quarter-acre each. The property occupying the North Well is 20421 Weston Drive, also about a quarter-acre.
Although Carlson discussed the potential subdivision of district-owned property on Golden Star Boulevard and Moon Drive, no related board action was proposed.
According to previous Tehachapi News reporting, the much larger properties — totaling about 43 acres — were purchased from Tehachapi Unified School District in January 2014 for a combined price of $482,000, which included 268.85 acre-feet of Tehachapi Basin groundwater rights to be used by Golden Hills Elementary School.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
