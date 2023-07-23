New General Manager Chris Carlson hit the ground running at Thursday night’s meeting of the Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors, presenting ideas developed by an ad hoc committee that has worked for several months to consider the future of the Golden Hills Nature Park.

In June, the committee — made up of directors David Benham and Joe King — traveled to Fresno’s Woodward Park. They met Carlson and former General Manager Susan Wells there to see how the 300-acre regional park is organized.