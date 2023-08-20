The Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors moved forward Aug. 17 with plans to sell three parcels of land the district doesn’t need.
Proceeds from the sale of land are expected to help the district with a plan to save interest by paying off a loan on its district headquarters early. At its regular meeting July 20, the board discussed funding future recreational development at the Golden Hills Nature Park from its general fund by selling property and paying off the loan more quickly.
General Manager Chris Carlson presented information about the parcels and the board voted 3-0 to approve selling prices and provide notice to public agencies with jurisdiction over the land that it is available for purchase.
Board President John Buckley and Director David Shaw were not present at the meeting that was conducted by Vice President Joe King. Other directors present were David Benham and Scott Wyatt.
State law requires the district to provide notice of its plan to sell surplus property to other governmental agencies serving the area. If such agencies do not respond with an expression of interest within 60 days, the next step for the district will be to give notice to owners of contiguous line that bids for the property will be considered. If no owners of contiguous land purchase the property, the district would then sell it at an advertised public sale.
The properties offered for sale by the district are three residential lots located at 20121 Weston Ave., 20421 Weston Ave. and 20117 Sears Drive. Assessor’s parcel numbers for the properties are 270-512-26, 270-503-09 and 270-542-10, respectively.
The board approved sales prices based upon appraisal reports provided to the board showing a valuation totaling $98,000. Copies of the reports are available from the district and were included in the board packet for the Aug. 17 meeting.
Also by a 3-0 vote at the meeting, the board approved a staff plan to move forward with early payoff of the district’s loan for its headquarters building at 21415 Reeves Ave. in Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.