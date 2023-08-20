Golden Hills CSD building

The Golden Hills Community Services District at 21415 is expected to be paid off early, potentially allowing the district to direct more funding to recreational development at the Golden Hills Nature Park.

 Golden Hills CSD

The Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors moved forward Aug. 17 with plans to sell three parcels of land the district doesn’t need.

Proceeds from the sale of land are expected to help the district with a plan to save interest by paying off a loan on its district headquarters early. At its regular meeting July 20, the board discussed funding future recreational development at the Golden Hills Nature Park from its general fund by selling property and paying off the loan more quickly.