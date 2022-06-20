Having canceled its regular monthly meeting on June 16, the Board of Directors of Golden Hills Community Services District has set a special meeting for Thursday, June 23, to take up items of business including approval of its budget for the coming fiscal year.
The open session of the meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. It will be held at the district office, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi. The agenda is available online at ghcsd.com.
The district’s notable accomplishments over the past year are outlined in the budget document. These include:
• Completed perimeter fencing of Golden Hills Nature Park.
• Adopted the Golden Hills Nature Park and Recreational Trails Maintenance Plan to incorporate trails maintenance and replace an expired five-year strategic plan.
• Negotiated a five-year water lease with Lehigh Cement Company.
• Transitioned to a new financial institution.
• Facilitated relocation of Kern County Fire Department staff from a trailer to the remodeled second story of the district’s shop building.
• Increased base and consumptive water rates by the annual consumer price index increase to continue capital improvements and maintain the water delivery system.
• Instituted an option for virtual meetings which included ensuring district business is done on district-issued devices, allowing for enhanced control and security and reduced staff workload.
• Closed the project fund for Tract 3366 Road Assessment.
• Engaged the community, Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s office and the Kern County Sheriff’s office to collectively ensure the continued prevention of illegal off-road vehicle traffic in the nature park.
• Worked with Kern County Office of Emergency Services to include Golden Hills in the updated Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Made strategic purchases of select properties in Tract 3366 to manage the delinquency ratio and reduce legal and administrative expenses related to Maintenance District 1.
• Substantially completed the purchase and installation of generators and other equipment provided by a CalOES grant to ensure continued power and water delivery. Receipt of additional equipment has been delayed due to current economic and supply chain issues.
• Continued to engage with past, current and potential Tower Quiring property owners to determine water needs based on development scenarios.
• Continued work with the District Facilities Standing Committee to explore relocation of the district office and potential facilities for community use.
• Received a clean annual audit.
• Hosted three community yard sales events and the now annual Ghoulden Hills Trick or Treat event.
• Joined the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council to include the district in conversations and activities that affect the entire Tehachapi area.
• Implemented a succession plan to ensure a smooth transition upon the retirement of the general manager.
• Began an internal audit of standby fees to confirm water system build-out.
• Completed phase one of the engineered repair of the L1 drainage easement.
• In addition to routine service tasks, staff repaired 90 service leaks, responded to over 750 water service calls and 1,086 underground service alerts and repaired seven main breaks.
— Claudia Elliott
