A presentation regarding a proposed annexation of properties served by the West Tehachapi Mutual Water Company is among items on the agenda for the Jan. 20 meeting of the Board of Directors of Golden Hills Community Services District.
Review and approval of the current year’s revised budget is also on the agenda, along with reports from district committees and a review of the annual audit.
The West Tehachapi Mutual Water Company, founded in the late 1950s, serves 40 parcels north of Valley Boulevard and about a half-mile west of the Tehachapi City Limit (along Sierra Vista Drive, Alta Vista Avenue and Conway Avenue). The small company proposes annexation into the district with customers connecting to the district’s water service in exchange for 13 acre-feet of annual water rights and about $36,000 in financial rights, in addition to its well site and equipment owned by the company.
The open session of the meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. A closed session to discuss potential litigation is set for 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the district office, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi. An agenda is available online at https://ghcsd.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.