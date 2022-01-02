Golden Hills Community Services District is seeking public comment regarding additional facilities or activities the district could provide.
Response to the online survey at ghcsd.com/district-survey is requested by Jan. 14.
An online video explains that the district is exploring options for the use of 187 acres it purchased in 2015. The land was once a golf course and has become the Golden Hills Nature Park.
According to the video, a third party has expressed interest in purchasing the district’s headquarters and maintenance shop on Reeves Street. Sale of that property could free up capital to allow the development of a community center and new offices elsewhere in the district.
Speaking in the video is Patrick Boyd, a landscape architect with the firm Design Lab 252. The firm has been hired to assess potential relocation sites and Boyd said initial study showed the location of the old country club building near where Country Club Drive intersects Woodford-Tehachapi Road, as the best of three options considered.
The 10-question survey centers on interest around recreational or leisure programs, level of support for existing amenities and potential community center elements. Respondents are also asked if the district should expand services to include elements necessary for a community center and park.
The final question notes that funding strategies for desired improvements have yet to be determined, but asks for suggestions and, also, if respondents would financially support the proposed development of a community center and park.
Bear Valley CSD launches online platform
A new online platform to encourage citizen engagement has been launched by the Bear Valley Community Services District.
Accessible from the district’s website homepage or directly at www.bvexchange.com, the new platform provides a way to update residents and property owners as well as to seek input to be shared with staff and the district’s board of directors.
After registering, individuals can leave comments and engage with others who have submitted to what the website terms “community wisdom.”
Recent topics include the district’s snow control plan and updates on the entry gate reconfiguration project, street sign replacement and guardrail replacement.
City to spend $14k to design grandstand retrofit at rodeo grounds
An evaluation of three grandstands at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds to determine what is necessary to permanently install them according to current building codes was approved by the Tehachapi City Council at its meeting Dec. 20.
According to a staff report prepared by Development Services Director Jay Schlosser, the city gave the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association a temporary building permit last summer, so a new section of grandstands purchased by the association could be used.
Two older grandstand sections have been in place for some time and belong to the city, Schlosser said.
A company specializing in grandstands, D.H. Charles Engineering Inc., will be engaged to evaluate all three grandstands and prepare a retrofit design to bring them up to code.
The budget for the design is $22,000, Schlosser noted and the rodeo association has agreed to pay one-third of that expense. He said the city’s share ($14,677) is unbudgeted and would be drawn from the city’s Fund 030 with an amendment to the budget added during the mid-year review.
The expense item was on the meeting’s consent agenda and approved by the council in a 4-0 vote, with no comment or discussion. Councilwoman Susan Wiggins was absent.
Recycle your Christmas tree through Jan. 7
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Antelope Valley encourages residents to recycle their trees through its drop-off locations.
Through Jan. 7, Kern County residents can drop off their real trees at the following locations to be recycled:
• 416 N. Dennison Rd., Tehachapi, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• 1731 Sierra Hwy, Rosamond, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It is important to remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands. Artificial and flocked trees cannot be recycled, and should be disposed of as trash.
For more information, call 661-822-6871.
Dispose of hazardous waste Jan. 8 and Jan. 29
Kern County Public Works has announced two household hazardous waste collection events in Tehachapi during January. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. HHW collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.
Events are set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Jan. 8 and Jan. 29 at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, 112001 Tehachapi Blvd.
When traveling with HHW to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment. These products include household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products and fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family, and the environment.
More information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines is available online at www.kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste.
Upcoming meetings Jan. 1 through Jan. 31
Note: This list is based upon regularly scheduled meetings. Be sure to check the agency agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. However, the Jan. 3 was canceled and the meeting that would be held on the third Monday will be moved to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, because of the Martin Luther King holiday. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Sippin’ with the Supe: An opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is set to begin 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is set for Jan. 13. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for Jan. 18. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for Jan. 18. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is set for Jan. 20. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month that is Jan. 18. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for Jan. 19. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In January this will be Jan. 20.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.