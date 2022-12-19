Briefs - Golden Hills.jpg

Tom Sawyer Lake in Golden Hills was mentioned in a Dec. 15 report issued by the Kern County grand jury.

 File photo Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The Kern County grand jury on Dec. 15 issued a report regarding its investigation to see what progress has been made in the Golden Hills Community Services District since complaints triggered investigations into the district’s operations in 2015-16.

The latest report is far more complimentary of the district than the one issued in 2016.