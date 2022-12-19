The Kern County grand jury on Dec. 15 issued a report regarding its investigation to see what progress has been made in the Golden Hills Community Services District since complaints triggered investigations into the district’s operations in 2015-16.
The latest report is far more complimentary of the district than the one issued in 2016.
The 2015-16 report — and one the previous year — included findings and recommendations concerning board and district operations. Five general management areas of concern were conflicts of interest, Brown Act violations, non-compliance to CSD law and district policy, hostile work environment and lack of transparency during Board of Directors meetings and actions.
The grand jury made 30 findings, many of them critical, and the district in a letter on April 25, 2016, disagreed with all or part of 24 of the findings.
According to the grand jury’s latest report, the district had a complete change of management the next year, “resulting in a complete redirection of plans to manage and to project expenses.”
In its latest report, the grand jury noted it addressed water management and district compliance issues. In addition to a followup on the 2015-16 report, “investigations were made into budget and operational plans including an inquiry into the status of water availability to the district from its various sources,” the report noted.
Among financial highlights for the district, based upon the independent financial audit dated June 30, 2021, were:
Operating revenues increased by approximately $363,500 as a result of increased water sales.
Non-operating revenue included approximately $588,300 in property taxes and special assessments, approximately a $47,000 increase from the prior year.
Operating expenses increased by approximately $188,200 due to a new water lease and water production costs.
The district has improved its finances, the report notes.
“They now have a reserve fund, a capital improvements plan and a five-year plan for depreciation and serving all equipment,” the grand jury stated. “District officials state none of this was in place in 2017.”
An ongoing challenge for the district — the management of the water in Tom Sawyer Lake — was also addressed.
“Tom Sawyer Lake has improved in terms of the swampy gas smell that, in past years, was released every summer,” the report states. “This is due to the introduction of water from the rehabilitated Poor Well starting in 2019, raising the water level which diluted the decaying plant material that caused the odor.”
Of concern, the grand jury noted, were four items related to the district’s water supply:
• The State Water Project has provided only 5 percent of water allocation to the Watermaster of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District this year and, as a result, the water sent to the district is less than in previous years.
• The district is concerned that sale of the imported water to agriculture is being prioritized over municipal and industrial needs.
• Banked water is held in reserve underground and the current level, as of October 2022, “is in good shape.”
• There is no direct pipeline for water transfer between Golden Hills CSD and the water district for the three groundwater basins (Tehachapi, Brite and Cummings), with no plans to build one.
The only recommendations made by the Grand Jury were that the district should:
• “Continue to monitor the costs vs. benefits of pumping additional water into Tom Sawyer Lake with an eye towards conservation”
• Implement a system to ensure timely posting of board meeting minutes by March 1, 2023.
Golden Hills CSD General Manager Susan Wells said the board will review the report at its January meeting and respond to the Grand Jury as required within 90 days of the report. The board is not meeting this month.
The report is considered an “early release” by the 2022-23 grand jury. It can be found online at bit.ly/3WmybCF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.