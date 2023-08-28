Golden Hills Elementary School apparently sustained the most impact from Tropical Storm Hilary, but Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said Monday staff have worked to be sure the school is safe and that carpeting in the wing that had the most impact was cleaned over the weekend.
Larson addressed the impact of two recent situations — a wildfire and flooding — during the Aug. 22 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.
The district’s schools were closed on Monday, Aug. 21, because of concern about the impact of the storm that dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in some areas locally. It also resulted in the cancellation of a number of Tehachapi Mountain Festival events over the previous weekend.
Schools reopened on Tuesday, Aug. 22, although roads were closed in some areas.
“The storm resulted in water, mud and debris remediation on TUSD school campuses,” the superintendent said. She said maintenance teams, including custodial staff, worked throughout the day on Monday of last week, preparing schools to reopen.
“There were a handful of rooms at most sites that experienced minor leaks,” she said.
“At Golden Hills Elementary, we had one wing in particular that had several damp or wet carpet areas,” she said in an email. “In this wing, our staff have had fans and dehumidifiers in place since Monday morning to adequately dry out these areas (beyond the surface of the carpet).”
Larson-Everson said that no mud entered any TUSD building, and that there was no standing water in any classroom.
“At Golden Hills, there was water that entered a tiled hallway, but the water was cleared out, and the tile was sanitized,” she said.
She noted that in addition to the work on-site at Golden Hills by district staff, it is working with YES Environmental to monitor conditions.
“Through this consultancy, we will continue to ensure that our ongoing and continued management of the Golden Hills school site promotes a safe and healthy learning and work environment for students and staff,” Larson-Everson said. At this point in time, there are no other school site or TUSD facility that has required additional follow-up, she added.
The superintendent said she expects that information about the district’s response to the storm will be shared with members of the Facilities Advisory Committee Meeting.
The FAC’s first meeting of the new school year is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. The meeting is open to the public.
Larson-Everson said that the district’s team may also provide the FAC with an update on work that is anticipated for Golden Hills Elementary to try to remediate potential future issues with wet weather.
Among maintenance efforts she said are already underway and expected to be completed by Sept. 8 is a contractor review of the school’s rain gutters with the potential of installing wider seamless gutters and downspouts to increase the capacity of water that could be captured and diverted from the roof of the impacted wing at GH. A contracted plumber is scheduled to inspect exterior drains and clear any debris or blockage at the site.
“We hope that these efforts will avert additional water intrusion as the wet and winter weather approaches,” she said.
Trotter Fire
The Trotter Fire on Monday, Aug. 14, was started by lightning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Although the fire was contained at about 40 acres, for a time it was of concern to residents of an area of Bear Valley Springs and Cummings Valley not far from the elementary school there.
An evacuation center was set up in the gymnasium at the Tehachapi Education Center on the campus where another district school, the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy, operates.
Larson-Everson thanked Kern County Fire, the Bear Valley Springs Association, the team at Cummings Valley Elementary School and the district’s transportation department for their cooperation and coordination during the incident.
Students from the school were not evacuated, and there was apparently no direct threat to the school from the fire.
Summer maintenance
Also at the Aug. 22 school board meeting, Larson-Everson and Hojat Entezari, the district’s chief administrator, business services, provided an update on summer maintenance projects at local schools.
Projects at local schools included:
• Cummings Valley Elementary — repainted yellow lines to classrooms and painted exit arrows on asphalt parking, septic system improvement, walking track resurfacing and expansion of the kindergarten play area with privacy fence.
• Golden Hills Elementary — asphalt seal and stripe, exterior trim paint, restroom partition replacement, carpeting replacement and HVAC/electrical upgrades in the lower wing.
• Tompkins Elementary — kindergarten play area with privacy fence, installation of hand dryers, kitchen update, roof repair and mural update.
• Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy — roofing and concrete repair. Replacement of the gymnasium floor is an ongoing project.
• Jacobsen Middle School — Asphalt replacement, seal and stripe, restroom partition replacement, wiring upgrades, Kitchen floor replacement, HVAC/electrical upgrades and roofing of the cafeteria and kitchen and bandroom.
• Tehachapi High School — Restroom repair in the 900 wing, Warrior logo refresh in the gym and tennis court resurfacing.
• Coy Burnett Stadium — concrete repairs, painting and fencing.
Solar projects were completed or are underway at Cummings Valley, JMS and THS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.