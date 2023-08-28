Golden Hills elementary.jpg

Golden Hills Elementary School was hardest hit by Tropical Storm Hilary.

 Courtesy of TUSD

Golden Hills Elementary School apparently sustained the most impact from Tropical Storm Hilary, but Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said Monday staff have worked to be sure the school is safe and that carpeting in the wing that had the most impact was cleaned over the weekend.

Larson addressed the impact of two recent situations — a wildfire and flooding — during the Aug. 22 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.