About two dozen people turned out for an Oct. 6 forum to hear from candidates for two seats on the Board of Directors of Golden Hills Community Services District.
The forum was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kern County with Lois Watson moderating and Pam Baugher timing candidate responses to questions.
Two candidates — board President John Buckley and Vice President Marilyn White — are incumbents. Each is wrapping up the second of two four-year terms, having faced no challengers in 2018. They were both first elected to the board in 2014.
Also in the running are Connor Harris and Scott Wyatt. The top two vote-getters will win the two open seats.
Candidates provided opening statements then responded to questions — some provided by the moderator and some solicited from the audience.
Excerpts from their responses are included here:
Buckley
Buckley has lived in Golden Hills since 1987. Although the primary focus of the district has been providing water service, he said he would like to see the board do more to expand operations to service the community further. He said he thinks he brings an analytical view to the board, having a realistic view of how things are and how things work. Having previously been involved in youth sports, he said that was good preparation for problem solving and working out issues. He believes his understanding of budgeting has also been valuable to the board.
Buckley said he believes the board over the past eight years has done a good job of reviewing policies, procedures, financial records and standing, and completing a water rate study.
Harris
Harris, a full-time student, said he believes that his youthful perspective would be of benefit to the board. A life-long resident, he attended Golden Hills Elementary School. He said he has a long history of getting things done and achieving his goals and would like to facilitate a more representative government. He would like to be a voice for the voiceless, he said.
Among his interests is for Golden Hills to develop a comprehensive wildfire preparedness plan. He would also like to restart the beautification committee and revamp the old tennis court in the nature park. He would like to protect wildlife and keep people from trashing the nature park and said public safety is also a concern. He said he believes he is responsible for the new stop signs recently installed by the county because he shared his concerns with the public works department and they did a study that determined the signs were warranted.
White
An educator who first lived in Tehachapi in 1975, White said she is a big believer in participating in the community. One of the qualities she brings to the board, she said, is that she is a good listener. She said she tries to understand where people are coming from and then while they might disagree, she doesn’t take it personally and looks for commonality or ways to compromise. She likes to bring people together and also believes it's important for the board to be fiscally responsible.
Agreeing with Buckley, she said the current board has come a long way in eight years. She thinks it's important to educate new residents who may not realize that living in an unincorporated area is different from living in a city and may not include amenities like sidewalks, streetlights and sewer systems — and that some things, such as repairing potholes — are not part of the CSD's jurisdiction.
She also said that she believes that sometimes Golden Hills has what might be called taxation without representation, meaning that it would be good to see more services from Kern County such as a local animal control facility and more law enforcement.
Wyatt
Wyatt said he has lived in Golden Hills for 20 years and recently retired after serving 29 years with the California Highway Patrol, primarily in Tehachapi and East Kern. He said he is running for the CSD board because he has been looking for another way to serve his community.
He said he believes his law enforcement background would be beneficial on the board because he has learned to look at the whole picture and then make fair and competent decisions. He said he is capable of making strong decisions based upon what’s good for the community.
Wyatt said he thinks the current board is doing an excellent job. He would like to see infrastructure repairs, such as a recent water leak on Golden Hills Boulevard, made more promptly. He would also like to see better enforcement of rules for the nature park.
Water and development
All four candidates said they believe that providing water services is essential and Buckley and White both spoke to the importance of continuing to ensure that the CSD acquires water rights. As part of the adjudicated Tehachapi Basin, with oversight from Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District as watermaster, the district has purchased water rights when they have been available and also has bought imported water from the water district when available to build a reserve water bank.
A question from the audience concerned the Sage Ranch residential development approved by the city of Tehachapi in 2021 and whether it would impact Golden Hills.
Harris said he opposes the development and thinks it will overtax what he believes is an already overtaxed water system.
Buckley said Sage Ranch should not affect Golden Hills because the district has adjudicated water rights within the basin that is managed by the watermaster — and a water bank.
White said the project is a “sticky wicket” and so much a concern that the water district and the city have not come to an agreement about water (for the project). But, she noted, it’s not just water but also the schools, hospital and roads that would be impacted by the development.
Wyatt said he would keep his answer simple, as he doesn’t like the project or “any more people up here.”
He also expressed concern about the potential that the district might sell land it owns that is zoned for single family homes but could in the future be rezoned for higher density multi-family homes. He said he would be strongly against selling properties.
Harris said he agreed and that he would also want to work with the state legislature to get a new reservoir built somewhere in California to increase water for the state.
Buckley said the board put consideration of selling the property on the agenda to get input from residents of the district and White said housing is needed and that it’s important for the district to continue to work with the water district to make sure there is a system that is prepared to deliver water and receive water.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
