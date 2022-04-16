Water, facilities, entertainment, parks and education were among the priority topics addressed during a special meeting of the Board of Directors of Golden Hills Community Services District held Saturday, April 9.
According to General Manager Susan Wells, five citizens participated in the planning session led by Christine Sliz, senior adviser with Regional Government Services.
The district board uses the annual planning session along with regular meetings of standing committees as a way to involve the community in governance.
Standing committees include district facilities, finance and personnel. Ad hoc committees are used as needed, including one called the surrounding community committee.
The district facilities committee met on April 11 and discussed a staff report regarding improvements to the Golden Hills Nature Park, specifically benches and portable toilets, as well as potential baseball park property.
The monthly meeting of the finance committee was set for 5 p.m. on April 19 to review the district’s financial statements and compare expenditures to the budget.
Recommendations from both committees are expected to come before the full board at its next regular meeting on April 21. The open session of that meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Tom Sawyer Lake
Among items on the agenda for the April 21 board meeting is Tom Sawyer Lake. The board will review and consider lake water analysis and an informal proposal from Solitude Lake Management along with an analysis of the Poor Well analysis as it relates to the lake.
The board approved the rehabilitation of the Poor Well — located in the nature park — in October 2018. The recommendation before the board is to authorize the general manager to work with the engineer and proceed with plumbing the well directly into Tom Sawyer Lake.
As noted in 2019, the influx of water into the lake not only helped with long-time odor issues but also provides water for firefighting. More water in the lake reduces the chance of algae bloom and related odor.
Other items
The board also will hear a staff report regarding a proposed increase in the solid waste collection fee for commercial accounts based on an increase in the county’s disposal fee. The increased rates would be effective July 1.
Also to be considered is an expenditure of up to $30,000 for a water rate study.
Meeting information
Meetings of the board and its committees are held at district headquarters, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is online at ghcsd.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
