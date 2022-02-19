To comply with state law and avoid fines, the board of directors of Golden Hills Community Services District on Feb. 17 adopted a notification of intent to comply with mandates that are expected to eventually require customers of the district’s trash hauler to have a third can for segregating organic waste.
Requirements of Senate Bill 1383, Public Resources Code Section 42652.5 and Senate Bill 619 have stymied public agencies throughout the state. The laws and regulations were created to try to keep organic waste — which can be composted — out of landfills. But complying by Jan. 1 proved to be next to impossible for most agencies and the state developed the “Notification of Intent to Comply” process to allow agencies to avoid fines.
Joe Torres, of J. Torres Co., Inc., the district’s trash hauler, was present. He and district General Manager Susan Wells worked with CalRecycle to come up with a schedule for compliance. After board discussion, Wells said she will adjust the schedule to the degree possible to allow the district to meet requirements.
Torres said among the problems is that there is a statewide shortage of equipment that will be needed.
Rates increases
Unrelated to the organic waste issue, the board approved a rate increase of .6 percent — or 12 cents per month per standard residential and commercial customer for regularly scheduled solid waste card services. This will increase the standard residential fee from $21.16 per month to $21.68 per month. Solid waste bin services will increase at the same percentage.
Under an agreement made in 2014, Torres has an exclusive franchise to collect household waste in Golden Hills, but individuals are not compelled to use the service and may haul their own trash to the Kern County landfill. In accordance with the agreement, Torres requested the rate increase in January.
Golden Hills water customers will also see an increase in charges.
In order to keep up with increased expenses, the district will raise the base and consumptive rates for water by 4.9 percent effective April 1.
Wells said the increase is in line with the future increase policy approved through the Proposition 218 procedure on March 1, 2019. According to a resolution approved by the board the increase is in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.
Nature park report
Board members also heard a report from Patrick Boyd about the recent survey exploring options for use of 187 acres the district purchased in 2015. The land was once a golf course and has become the Golden Hills Nature Park.
In a series of slides, Boyd displayed responses to the survey. In general, respondents indicated a lot of support for trails — walking, cycling and equestrian. Slightly more than half of 185 respondents agreed that the district should expand services to include elements necessary for a community center or park, but there was less support for actually funding such development with about 30 percent of respondents strongly opposing such a proposition.
The board took no action on the matter.
Erin Bradburn recognized
Also at the meeting, the board approved a resolution recognizing Erin Bradburn for her work organizing the annual Ghoulden Hills Halloween event and other community activities.
