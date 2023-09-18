There was good news — and not-so-good news — at the Sept. 12 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.
The good news included a report from Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson that enrollment and attendance in the district’s schools are both up from last year.
Enrollment across the district was up by 113 at the end of week four of the current school year, compared to the same time last year.
She also noted that attendance improved at all district schools based upon week three numbers.
So far this year, overall district attendance was 93.95% compared bo 91.30% at the same time last year. And year-to-date (this school year), attendance has averaged 95.21%.
The not-so-good news is that students are still struggling.
Test scores
Although the results are preliminary, a review of school test scores from last spring showed that districtwide, a majority of students in Tehachapi Unified School District scored less than proficient in English language arts and math.
The report by Larson-Everson showed that only 37% of students scored as proficient or above in ELA, and only 25% of students scored as proficient or above in math.
However, although the improvement by percentage was small, more students participated in testing last year compared to the prior year and scores were up.
Districtwide, ELA scores improved from 36.51% proficient or above last year compared to 2021-22, and match scores improved from 22.02% to 25% proficient or above, year over year.
Still, compared to the “pre-COVID” 2018-19 school year, scores have dropped significantly — as is the case across the country.
“While there was an increase on both ELA and math, more growth is needed to catch up to pre-COVID achievement levels from the ‘all students’ group perspective,” the superintendent said in her presentation to the school board Sept. 12.
She also explained that the CAASPP (California Assessment of Student Progress and Performance) only tests students in grades 3 to 8 and high school students in their junior year. The Department of Education is still reviewing results from last spring’s testing and likely will not release them to a statewide dashboard until December.
In the meantime, the superintendent said, the district’s teachers will use the preliminary data to plan and adjust to meet student’s current needs.
Even in the spring of 2019, prior to the pandemic that closed schools in March 2020, a majority of TUSD students scored below proficient or above. Results shared by the superintendent at the recent school board meeting showed that only 46.91% of students in the 2019 testing scored proficient or above in ELA, and only 31.49% scored proficient or above in math.
Bright spots
With the loss of learning attributed to the pandemic, educators look for bright spots in test scores and there were plenty in Tehachapi’s elementary schools.
Compared to the previous year, Cummings Valley’s scores increased by two points in ELA and a whopping 8 points in math. Tompkins increased ELA scores by one point and math by two points. Golden Hills increased math by 4 points but saw no increase in ELA.
Although Jacobsen Middle School’s seventh-grade scores were up by five points in ELA and four points in math, sixth grade scores dropped by one point in ELA and showed no improvement in math. Eighth grade scores increased by six points in math and showed no improvement in ELA.
Tehachapi High School’s score for 11th graders showed a three-point drop for math and a one-point drop for ELA.
Summary
In summary, Larson-Everson said, the preliminary scores show many gains but still significant repercussions from COVID.
She noted that interventions the district has employed — including additional staffing to provide tutoring and intervention and other programs — have been effective and need to continue.
And, she said, targeted interventions are needed for some students.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
