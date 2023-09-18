Test scores

Preliminary scores from last spring's CAASP testing in Tehachapi Unified School District. The percentages refer to the number of students who scored proficient or above in English language arts and math.

 Courtesy Tehachapi Unified School District

There was good news — and not-so-good news — at the Sept. 12 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.

The good news included a report from Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson that enrollment and attendance in the district’s schools are both up from last year.