Kern County, along with much of the state, could soon be subjected to an even more restrictive stay-at-home order as coronavirus rates continue to rise.
In a Thursday news conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom said rising levels of COVID-19 were threatening the state's hospital system, and a new strategy was needed to combat the surge. To help protect hospitals, California will be divided into five regions. If intensive care unit capacity falls beneath 15 percent, the region will go into a three-week lockdown described as a "regional stay home order."
“The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed," he said. "If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see a death rate climb, more lives lost.”
Kern County is in the San Joaquin Valley region, along with Calaveras, Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties. Other regions include Northern California, the Bay Area, Greater Sacramento and Southern California.
Newsom said all regions except the Bay Area could reach 15 percent capacity as early as Friday or Saturday, and were expected to enter the three-week lockdown by next week. State officials believe the Bay Area will follow by mid-December.
It was not immediately clear where the San Joaquin Valley ICU capacity stood on Thursday. Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson said she did not know statistics for the entire region, but Kern County had 20 percent ICU availability and 228 total ICU beds.
A California Department of Public Health data set tracking all COVID-related hospitalizations said as of Wednesday, there were 238 patients in ICUs throughout the 12 counties in the San Joaquin Valley region, with 141 available ICU beds. The data set did not include information on each county's total ICU bed count or the number of patients in each unit for reasons other than COVID-19.
Under the new order, which is the fourth Newsom has issued since the start of the pandemic, certain businesses that have been allowed to remain open will need to close, and restaurants will need to convert back to take-out and delivery only.
Barbershops, hair salons and personal care services will need to shut again. Bars and wineries will also need to close if they have reopened.
Schools that have been given waivers, however, will be allowed to continue operating.
Private gatherings of any size are prohibited, and masking is required for all businesses that are allowed to operate.
Reaction to the governor's order was swift.
Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, condemned Newsom's actions, and called on his administration to release the data they use to make their decisions.
"With all the changing guidelines over the last 9 months, evidence-based decision-making has to become the standard and not this hodgepodge approach advanced by the governor," she said in a statement. "Californians have a right to public health data that is being used to shape their lives, and the governor owes the state leadership that is committed to transparency and accountability."
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, also called on the governor to release "relevant data."
"The governor’s inconsistency and continual moving of the goal post befuddles logic and has dire consequences for so many families, businesses, and those who are struggling," he said in a statement. "I am incredibly frustrated that we still do not see the data to justify these drastic actions by the governor."
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, also issued a statement in response to Newsom's order. While not explicitly mentioning the new mandate, Hurtado called on the U.S. Congress to "step up" with targeted relief to the states.
"It’s unbelievable that some leaders are still using the pandemic as a political weapon as hospitalizations and deaths increase," she said in the statement. "We all have COVID-19 fatigue — no one likes the situation we find ourselves in. But we must pull together at this critical time to defeat this deadly disease and get California, and our Nation, moving again.”
