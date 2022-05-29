The Tehachapi Unified School District will celebrate the success of more than 250 students with graduation ceremonies on June 8 for Tehachapi High School, Monroe High School and Tehachapi Adult School.
About 221 students from THS, 33 students from Monroe and six students from Tehachapi Adult School are expected to receive diplomas.
News about valedictorians was not available at press time.
On Thursday, May 26, THS students were honored with scholarships from a number of organizations. Names of winners or the amounts of scholarships were not released by the high school.
“On behalf of Tehachapi High School and the Class of 2022, we would like to thank the Tehachapi community scholarship donors for their continuous support of our graduating seniors,” Amanda Westerby of the THS staff said.
Scholarships and donors included American Association of University Women, Eddith Mae Hinkle (AAUW), A&L Scholarship, American legion Post #221, Benjamin Martinez Jr. Memorial Scholarship, California Scholarship Federation, Chelley Kitzmiller Memorial, Classified School Employees Association, David B. Cord Memorial Scholarship, Dr. David L. Markiewitz Memorial Scholarship, Edwards Air Force Base Civilian Retirees, Elizabeth Cuddeback Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Gertrude F. White Memorial Scholarship, Golden Hills Community Services District, James L. Grecian Life Sciences Scholarship and Jason George Memorial Foundation.
Also, Knights of Columbus Council 7821, Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi, Langston/Maben Memorial, Mary Lou Valdez (American Legion Auxiliary), Merriam Hanley Scholarship, Oak Tree Men’s Golf Club, Rotary Club of Tehachapi, Scaled Composites, Stallion Springs Property Owners Association, Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, Tehachapi Lions Club, Terra Gen Operating Company, Tehachapi Association of Teachers, Tehachapi Warrior Boosters, Tehachapi High School Alumni Scholarship, Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, Tehachapi Police Foundation, Have-A-Heart Humane Society Animal Welfare & Kindness Scholarship and USW Local 12-52.
Watch the June 15 print edition of Tehachapi News for a special section honoring graduates at these schools as well as Heritage Oak School, Mojave River Academy and Valley Oaks Charter School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.