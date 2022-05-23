Get ready for the class of 2022!
Graduation ceremonies in Tehachapi will celebrate the achievements of students in the coming weeks. Upcoming events include:
• Heritage Oak School, Friday, May 27.
• Valley Oaks Charter School, Wednesday, June 1.
• Mojave River Academy, Thursday, June 2.
• Tehachapi High School, Monroe High School and Tehachapi Adult School, Wednesday, June 9.
Also, Cerro Coso Community College held its 48th annual commencement ceremony on May 13. Among 466 graduates receiving associate degrees were 17 high school students, including two from Tehachapi. According to Natalie Dorrell, college spokesperson, 37 graduates were from the East Kern Center including Tehachapi, Edwards Air Force Base and Lake Isabella.
Heritage Oak School
Founded in 1994, Heritage Oak is a faith-based Christian school located at 20915 Schout Road in Tehachapi, adjacent to Country Oaks Baptist Church. This year, eight students will graduate from the school, according to Lori Gohr, administrative assistant, who provided information about each of the graduates:
Mia C. Bauer will attend the Master’s University in the fall, majoring in business marketing. She received the Honors Award, the Master’s Global Award and the Alumni Scholarship from TMU.
Rachel L. Berryman will be attend The Master’s University this fall to pursue a degree in business finance.
Tyler M. Brown will attend North Idaho College in the autobody and paint technology program.
Vanessa J. Brown, who is the class valedictorian, will attend Colorado Mountain College to study veterinary technology. She was awarded the CMC Freshman Student Scholarship.
Chloe E. Drehsen is the class salutatorian. She will take a gap year to explore her interests and serve the Tehachapi community.
Lily-Rose M. Estrada will attend California State University Bakersfield, majoring in art.
Grace H. Garrett will attend Grand Canyon University in the fall, studying exercise science with an emphasis on sports performance.
Charlotte E. Wilson has been accepted to the Master's University. She has been offered the Distinguished Award and The Master's Global Scholarship.
Valley Oaks Charter School
Valley Oaks Charter School is a public school operated by the Kern County Department of Education. One of the school’s campuses is in Tehachapi. The Tehachapi campus is located at 20419 Brian Way.
On May 16, Valley Oaks held its Senior Honors Reception. According to teacher Nena Thornburg, students received various awards including valedictorian, salutatorian, Presidential Academic Excellence Awards, Presidential Academic Achievement Awards, Citizenship Awards, California Scholarship Federation Lifetime awards, Interact Outstanding Service Award and were recognized for completion of A-G requirements.
Those honored included:
• Dylan Amato – CSF Lifetime award, A-G Completion, and American Citizenship award.
• Hallie Burkhard – Presidential Academic Achievement award.
• Michaela Deaver – Salutatorian, CSF Lifetime award, Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
• Cadence Gonzales – CSF Lifetime award, A-G completion.
• Mikailey Judkins Irvine – Valedictorian, A-G completion.
• Katherine Madrigal Nunez – Presidential Academic Achievement award.
• Justin Maliska – A-G completion.
• Mia Sottile – A-G completion.
• Jack Wiehn – CSF Lifetime award, Presidential Academic Excellence award, American Citizenship award, and Interact Outstanding Service award.
Judkins Irvine is not only the valedictorian, she recently received two associate of arts degrees (art history and liberal arts and humanities) from Cerro Coso Community College, where she also worked as an English tutor. She was home-schooled through eighth grade. She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average and made the honor roll every year since ninth grade. A member of Phi Theata Kappa Honor Society since her sophomore year, she has received awards in biology and conceptual physics. She is also a photographer and artist and received best-in-show in the Tehachapi Youth Art contest in 2019 and first place in photography this year. At Valley Oaks she was editor of the yearbook and president of the student body this year. A talented ballet dancer, she is an assistant teacher at a local dance center. She aspires to become a doctor of physical therapy and work in rehabilitation at a hospital. She will begin by studying kinesiology with a focus on exercise science.
Deaver, the salutatorian, is completely home-schooled and has been part of Valley Oaks Charter School since 2012, making the honor roll each semester. She has a passion for science and education but her academics also included trigonometry and learning German. In addition to enjoying a photography class, her interests include archery, true crime, reading, writing and debate. She will begin general science studies at Cerro Coso Community College and then plans to move on to the University of California, Monterey Bay, to major in marine biology.
Wiehn is another top scholar at Valley Oaks. He received the $15,000 George Beadle Scholarship from the University of Nebraska. He will study graphic design with a minor in business administration. He is also a recipient of the President’s Award for Academic Excellence and the American Citizenship Award and is a member of the California Scholarship Federation. He earned a 3.8 grade point average while enrolled in rigorous classes as well as attending Cerro Coso Community College. His school and community activities include Interact Club, Associated Student Body, choir and honor choir, volunteering at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church and attending the KernYes Youth Leadership Summit. He hopes one day to work in advertising and to make the internet a better place for children and young adults.
Other graduates include Dylan Amato, Dustin Blackmon, Hallie Burkhart, Amber Fotheringham, Cadence Gonzales, Talya (Alex) Harvey, Thomas Ingram, Brielle Kidwell, Katherine Madrigal Nunez, Justin Maliska, Brennan Shetler, Dawson Smith and Mia Sottile.
Mojave River Academy
Mojave River Academy is an independent study charter school operated by the Oro Grande School District with 15 locations in Southern California, including Tehachapi. The Tehachapi campus is located at 20948 Sage Lane.
According to Tiffany Frechette, a teacher at the school, 50 students will graduate this year.
Graduating students include Lizet Alvarez, Kolton Barnes, Brody Bogue, Stephanie Byrd, Jessica Deater, Morgan Duncan, Sydney Echols, Ivan Gonzalez, Theresa Graham, Mia Hague, Jessica Hale, Patrick Halpin, Tyler Halpin, Samantha Haney, Devlin Hawk, Ashlee Henderson, Trevor Horney, Emma Huff, Nathan Ibarra, Evan Ippoliti, Sophia Johnson and Evelyn Ledford.
Also, Chase Mallory, Jadyn Martinez, Hayley Mejia, Emma Miller, Monique Munoz, Valerie Ontiveros, Alina Penedo, Daniella Quinonez, Anthony Ramirez, Aaron Rhoden, Paola Rivera Ruelas, Kaden Rodden, Sarah Rodriguez, Landon Rowe, Nyomi Salamone, Kyle Smith, Max Stebbins, Desean Terrazas, Faith Torres, Gavin Trevino Jayden VanZandt, Dalton Vega, Scott Wagner, Kayliann Warren, Andre Welch, Angelina Wheat, Blu Wilson and Abigail Young.
