The Kern County grand jury has recommended changes in certain practices of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. It’s also called on the district’s board to “adhere to rules and policies” in an agreement it signed with the city of Tehachapi in 2020 — and to provide training and briefings for board members prior to the elected officials taking action on agenda items.

The recommendations are part of an 11-page report released by the grand jury on June 1. The report notes that the grand jury made inquiries about the water district to follow up on three areas discussed in its report about the district in 2018-19.