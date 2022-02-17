The Kern County grand jury released a report Thursday claiming the Kern County Fire Department must upgrade or replace aging facilities, reduce firefighters’ exposure to diesel exhaust and find new recruits.
“As a facility ages, it may no longer meet the needs of an evolving workforce and community,” the report said. “This can negatively affect efficiency, morale, safety, security and overall efforts to provide quality fire, rescue and emergency medical services.”
The report begins by acknowledging the Kern County Board of Supervisors conducted an analysis of KCFD through the Center for Public Safety Management in 2017, which addressed many similar concerns. Of the 62 recommendations, 55 instances have been fixed or are currently in progress. The grand jury sought to address unfinished items from the CPSM report, and other issues discovered during the investigation.
Ryan Alsop, Kern County’s chief administrative officer, said the county understands work still needs to be done, but referenced the Board of Supervisors’ investment of more than $10 million to replace fire engines, bulldozers and other vehicles.
Some difficulties also arise when trying to make these upgrades, he said.
“There is a backlog of infrastructure and equipment need, and that is something that we are working with our fire chief to address,” Alsop said in an emailed statement. “It’s not an overnight fix, replacing helicopters and fire stations is tens of millions of dollars in each instance, but we are currently working to get our county into a position where our backlog of these projects is largely eliminated and additional funding for these critical investments can be provided more rigorously.”
A “significant number” of KCFD facilities are “well past their serviceable” life, according to the grand jury. Nine stations are more than 60 years old. The oldest facility — Station 53 on Old River Road and Taft Highway — is 71 years old, the report states. The document claims fire stations have a service life of approximately 50 years.
The grand jury also visited numerous fire stations and documented other concerns for a variety of stations.
Station 45 on Edison Highway had exposed rebar, water-damaged ceiling tiles and cracks on the exterior wall. A bathroom remodel was completed, and all water damage was repaired this fiscal year, KCFD Chief Aaron Duncan said in an email. Next month, the department plans to resurface, texture and paint the exterior of the station, he added.
The report also states the facilities’ exercise area is located in the department’s Fleet Maintenance shop.
“This area is a major health concern,” said the grand jury in the report. “Firefighters are exposed to diesel exhaust, carbon monoxide, metallic abrasion particles, sulfates and silicates.”
Duncan did not answer a question about this claim; however, the chief said an official response will be given to the Board of Supervisors within 90 days.
The report also claims a diesel exhaust removal system is missing in seven stations, while 39 facilities possess the filtration. Furthermore, 28 stations are missing back-up power generators or a fire sprinkler suppression system, according to the grand jury.
“A fire or power outage at any station would disrupt the entire KCFD operations,” the report states.
Duncan said he has received $1.2 million in grants that will buy 32 generators this fiscal year for fire stations without a back-up generator or an outdated generator.
KCFD struggles to find new recruits, the report said, “which leads to mandated overtime, sleep deprivation and burn-out.”
Duncan said staffing is a “top priority.” He added the current budget funds all safety positions, and has created a bridge program for Kern County Fire Department Seasonal Wildland Firefighters to become full-time firefighters. Moreover, he added 27 recruits graduated in January 2022 and 19 recruits began training Jan. 31.
The grand jury recommends the KCFD develop a plan to replace or repair stations 50 years or older over the next five to 10 years. Funding should be secured by the Board of Supervisors and by tapping into President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to the report.
KCFD invests money each fiscal year to address the backlog of equipment and infrastructure needs, Duncan said in an email.
The county has 90 days to provide an official response to the grand jury report.
