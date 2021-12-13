A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the new Ollie Mountain Sports Park is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The park is located at 410 W. D St., Tehachapi.
Free giveaways from American Ramp Company and Woodward West will be offered, along with demonstrations from pro athletes.
Construction on the new all-steel skate park began on Dec. 2 It's a replacement for the former wooden facility, which had to be taken down in 2020 for safety reasons.
The mostly grant-funded project includes $446,857 for construction with additional amounts for features such as benches, fencing, a drinking fountain, shade and an entrance sign.
Donations and sponsorships are still welcome. For more information call 661-822-3228 or go to tvrpd.org.
