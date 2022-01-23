The Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District will accept 2022 DMV Grant Program applications through 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Eligible projects can receive up to $50,000 for road paving, public EV charge stations, public education and other innovative projects that reduce oxides of nitrogen (NOx), reactive organic gas (ROG), or particulate matter (PM10) emissions from on-road motor vehicle-related activities.
DMV grants are funded by $4 per vehicle clean air surcharges collected via motor vehicle registrations. According to guidelines published by the district, funding varies from year-to-year but is generally around $250,000.
More information about the DMV and other grant programs is available at kernair.org.
