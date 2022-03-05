More than $5 million in grants from the Caltrans Clean California program will fund a new park in the city of Tehachapi and improvements at Mojave East Park.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) developed the Clean California Local Grant Program to help communities beautify and improve local streets and roads, tribal lands, parks, pathways and transit centers to clean and enhance public spaces.
In Tehachapi, the city was awarded a $2,090,558 grant to build a new one-acre park facility on Valley Boulevard.
The park will be built on a vacant piece of land owned by the city located on the south side of Valley Boulevard between Aspen and Beech streets. It will include a 5-A-Side soccer field, landscaping, shade trees, benches, bicycle racks, picnic tables and parking.
The soccer field will accommodate a type of soccer where two teams of five players (four players on pitch and one goalkeeper) play short games on turf surfaces surrounded by walls.
“This is exciting for our community,” said Mayor Phil Smith. “We can take a dirt field and make it into something children and families can use, thanks to this grant. I love when we can bring back our tax dollars from Sacramento and reinvest them into our community.”
Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner announced news of the $3,023,637 grant for improvements at Mojave East Park in Mojave.
“Park improvements for the Mojave area are a high priority of mine,” Scrivner said.
Upgrades to the park will include replacement of restroom facilities, creation of a new paved parking lot to serve the baseball field, a bio-infiltration basin to manage site stormwater, a new, larger shaded picnic pavilion, a new soccer field with renovated turf, landscape, and irrigation with emphasis on drought-tolerant, adaptive trees, shrubs and windbreak plantings, exercise stations with equipment, a renovated basketball court and connected accessible pathways.
“The County of Kern submitted a very competitive and comprehensive application for these critically needed improvements, and I’m very pleased to see it’s produced such a large award from the State of California,” Scrivner said. “This is an extraordinary deliverable for the people of Mojave, and I'm looking forward to this work getting underway.”
The site is adjacent to Mojave High School and Mojave Elementary School and is accessible to residents and visitors through Business Highway 58.
More information on the Clean California Program can be found at cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
