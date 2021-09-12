The Greater Tehacahpi Republican Assembly is hosting Eric Early, a candidate for California attorney general in 2022, at its meeting at 5;30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Prime Bar & Grill, 480 E. Steuber Road.
Early is a co-owner and managing partner of a 25-lawyer nationally recognized law firm which litigates in courts throughout America, handling constitutional, contract, fraud, real estate and general business disputes, according to the assembly. He is also lead counsel for the RecallGavin2020 team and one of his many other clients include One America News Network.
For more information, call 661-489-1048 or visit www.gtracra.com.
