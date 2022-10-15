Tehachapi’s only indoor public swimming pool — once open year-round to serve school students and the larger community — has perhaps four or five years of life remaining.
And the pool operates at a deficit that topped $43,000 in the last 12 months, despite being open only part of five months.
That was the grim news facing a small group of pool enthusiasts who met Oct. 10 with officials from Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District to discuss options for the future of the facility known as the Dye Natatorium.
Located at 400-B S. Snyder Ave., adjacent to Jacobsen Middle School, the facility offers a heated, 25-yard six-lane swimming pool and includes showers, changing rooms and restrooms.
Kaleb Judy, vice chairperson of the recreation district’s board of directors, said opinions about the pool vary.
“Some say shut it down,” he said. “It loses money.”
Others, he said, favor continued operation with condensed seasons.
Attendees at the meeting would like to see the pool open year-round with hours that meet people’s needs. They suggested a range of solutions including the potential of seeking institutional sponsorship and finding volunteer lifeguards.
District General Manager Corey Torres shared the financial picture.
Lifeguard pay was the largest expense over the past 12 months — $45,000 of a total $85,000 in expenditures. The other $40,000 or so covered utilities, security, pool chemicals and other maintenance. Revenue was just under $42,000.
“We’re not in the business of making money (from the pool),” Torres said. “We supplement the budget with other revenue sources. We want to do what the community wants. But we’ve cut back to keep the pool open only during the warmer months to mitigate problems.”
Kent Beal, park and maintenance supervisor, told the group that he believes the pool has four to give years of life remaining. The filtration system doesn’t meet modern standards, but has been “grandfathered in” to allow continued operation.
Judy, Torres and Beal all expressed affection for the pool.
“I learned to swim in that pool,” Beal said.
And Judy noted that Tehachapi has fewer amenities overall than it did when his parents first moved to the community in 1989.
“One piece of infrastructure that we can’t let slip is that pool,” he said. “But this is what we’re up against.”
Past problems
The pool was built in 1968 when the adjacent campus was Tehachapi High School and the recreation district had a larger tax base. It replaced an outdoor pool that had been located nearby.
Walter A. Dye, for whom the indoor facility is named, was manager of the district when the pool was built and the facility was promoted as a partnership between the recreation district and Tehachapi Unified School District. Later development in Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs eventually reduced the size — and property tax base — of the district as those communities withdrew and provided facilities within their areas.
History of the first 40 years of the pool’s operation wasn’t immediately available. However, the pool was closed for repairs in February 2008 when vandals caused extensive damage by riding bicycles in the pool while it was drained.
Repairs were made and the pool reopened but in May 2013 the district learned of mold when preparing for roof repairs. The pool was closed while repairs were made but the pool did not reopen until February 2014, according to Tehachapi News reports.
In July 2014, a spokesperson for the district reported that the facility was greatly improved and had recorded a record number of users since opening in February. Only a month later, pool users were disappointed to learn that the board had decided during the budget process to operate the pool only seasonally, from February through September.
In January 2016, district staff were preparing for the Feb. 1 opening of the pool when multiple leaks in the roof and related condensation and failing insulation was discovered. Repairs were made and the pool opened July 20, 2016.
The pool continued to operate from April through September and in March 2020 the district was preparing for reopening when plans were scuttled by the pandemic-related shutdown.
Reopening in 2021 and 2022 was complicated by another problem — difficulty in recruiting and retaining lifeguards. This year the pool opened in April and closed on Labor Day weekend.
Master plan
The district’s master plan, approved in September 2013, described “success” as including an aquatic center that would expand upon the existing fool facility with a bigger building and more spectator seating and asked the question — “is it financially practical to renovate an existing facility vs. building a new facility?”
During creation of the plan, community members were asked about recreational facilities and many people mentioned a need for various types of pool facilities to be developed.
In early March 2018, the district announced an effort to build a new recreation facility with amenities such as an indoor aquatics area, a large gym and a conference center with a $43 million bond measure.
“Our facilities are falling apart,” the district’s General Manager Michelle Vance said at the time. “There’s not enough money to upgrade or rehabilitate our existing facilities.”
She said she envisioned a new facility with an aquatics center with three pools — a main pool, another for children and a third specifically for aerobics.
According to a Tehachapi News article, Vance said that 80 percent of people in a 2013 survey said they would be willing to pay for new facilities.
However, Measure R on the ballot in November 2018 required a two-thirds vote to pass and failed with less than 33 percent of voters in favor.
Judy said during the Oct. 10 meeting about the pool that there was discussion of a potential bond issue at a recent board meeting but that he doesn’t see this as a path the board will pursue.
The future
There is no clear path to a future in which an indoor pool in Tehachapi is open year-round to serve a variety of needs, much less as to how the current pool might be replaced when it eventually gives up the ghost entirely.
But those at the Oct. 10 meeting indicated a desire to continue working toward such a goal with a consensus that first they must find ways for more people to use the pool — and help pay for it.
Judy speculated that it may take institutional fundraising.
“We can’t just have a bake sale,” he said.
More information
The TVRPD is governed by an appointed board with three members appointed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors and two members by the Tehachapi City Council.
Board meetings are typically held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. However, the Oct. 18 meeting has been canceled and the board is not expected to meet again until Nov. 15.
In 2014, the Tehachapi Parks Foundation was founded as a 501(c)3 organization created to help support the district’s mission of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District for items that are not financed by tax dollars.
More information about TVRPD and the foundation is online at tvrpd.org.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
