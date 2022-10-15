Swimming pool undated.jpg

An undated photo shows activity in the pool at the Dye Natatorium. According to a district official, the pool built in 1968 may have only four to five years of life remaining.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District

Tehachapi’s only indoor public swimming pool — once open year-round to serve school students and the larger community — has perhaps four or five years of life remaining.

And the pool operates at a deficit that topped $43,000 in the last 12 months, despite being open only part of five months.