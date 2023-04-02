Atmospheric rivers and bomb cyclones have hammered California for months, leaving record snowpacks in higher elevations and allowing the local water district to import more water than expected.
Although the greater Tehachapi area has not had as many impacts as other regions of the state, soggy fields mean some farmers are waiting to plant fields.
The largest local farming company is no exception. Grimmway Farms and its Cal-Organic Farms division are the largest agricultural producers impacted in the Tehachapi area, with much of their farming set for Cummings Valley. The company has farmed there since 2001.
“As with most in the industry, the recent weather impacted a portion of our farming operation — including in the Tehachapi growing region,” a spokesperson for Grimmway Farms said Friday.
“The increased precipitation delayed our ability to plant on our intended schedule,” said Dana Brennan, vice president of external affairs and corporate responsibility for the company.
“However, we are grateful that the additional rainfall led to an increase in the State Water Project allocation, which will increase our ability to grow overall,” she continued.
Echoing recent comments from Tom Neisler, general manager for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, Brennan said it’s unfortunate that the SWP’s increased allocation came so late in the season.
“Unfortunately, the … increase came too late to make significant increases to our acreage, but we are hopeful that the increase in imported surface water will help with overall groundwater recharge and improve the district’s banked water supply for future years,” she added.
Although planting of some fields may be delayed, the company is looking forward to a productive year and will again open its Tehachapi area produce stand.
“Despite these unexpected circumstances, our crop mix has remained the same as in years past, and we look forward to opening our annual Cal-Organic Produce Stand in the Tehachapi-Cummings Valley this summer,” Brennan said. “We anticipate it will run from June through Labor Day this year, and we look forward to providing local residents with our fresh organic produce!”
Produce offered at the stand in past years has included freshly harvested organic options, including arugula, beets, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, chard, cilantro, collard greens, corn, daikon, dandelion, fennel, green onions, kale, leeks, lettuce (butter, leaf, iceberg and romaine), mustard greens, parsley, potatoes and radishes.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
