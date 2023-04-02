Grimmway - floodwater Cummings Valley March 31

Clouds were mirrored in floodwaters along Banducci Road in Cummings Valley on March 31. Fields remain too wet to plant, but Grimmway Farms still plans to open its organic produce stand this summer.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Atmospheric rivers and bomb cyclones have hammered California for months, leaving record snowpacks in higher elevations and allowing the local water district to import more water than expected.

Although the greater Tehachapi area has not had as many impacts as other regions of the state, soggy fields mean some farmers are waiting to plant fields.

