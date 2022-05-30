Three local public agencies teamed up with Houchin Community Blood Bank for a very successful blood drive on May 16.
The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District and Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District worked together on the event which had the largest turnout for a community blood drive this year, according to the coordinator, Key Budge, spokesman for the city of Tehachapi.
Kristel Pollock from Houchin provided the results for the blood drive, with this effort tied the largest turnout by the Tehachapi community with 54 total donors, Budge said.
“In total, 66 people came out to roll up their sleeve, 61 registered, and 54 were able to donate,” he said. “We had eight first-timers. Fifty-one people donated whole blood and three people donated platelets and plasma,” he noted. Estimating that each unit of blood can save up to three lives, he said potentially 153 lives were saved.
“Thank you to all who come out to donate each time, it means so much to each of us involved and even more to those that receive the donations that are in medical need,” Budge said. “We all donate blood for different reasons, for me its something I can do to give back, I have family members that have needed blood, so I say thank you to all on behalf of the families.”
With 54 donors on May 16, Tehachapi has had more than 1,000 total donors this year.
“Potentially more than 3,000 lives have been impacted in Kern County because of the giving nature of our community,” he added.
The next Tehachapi Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the Mountain Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., Tehachapi.
For more information call Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119, or send email to kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
