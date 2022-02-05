Workforce development focused on homegrown talent is the aim of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council this year.
That was the word from Josh Pierce, new president of the board of directors, in a presentation at the organization’s Feb. 2 meeting.
In addition to helping grow the local economy by ensuring talent is available to fill jobs, Pierce noted that providing opportunities for people who already live in the area to get needed skills means they are more likely to be retained by local companies.
He said 65 percent of human resources professionals surveyed have had trouble recruiting candidates.
The organization would like to increase the pipeline to fill industry-specific jobs in the area, such as at Edwards Air Force Base, Virgin Galactic, China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station and Rio Tinto and also healthcare jobs.
The top three fields with the highest number of openings are:
• High-skilled medical such as nurses and specialists.
• Scientists and mathematicians.
• Skilled trades such as electricians, carpenters, machinists, mechanics, welders and plumbers.
The goal of the workforce development is to increase employment and job opportunities for community members of the Greater Tehachapi area. By increasing employment, the initiatives have trickle-down effects of improving economic well-being, Pierce said.
The board of directors has developed a strategic plan for the initiative, Pierce said. Milestones in the plan include:
• Coordinating meetings with leaders to understand current employment needs.
• Discussing current programs at learning institutions.
• Developing task forces to create solutions.
• Encouraging recruitment into programs.
• Assisting in developing internship programs.
The GTEDC meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi. The next meeting will be March 2.
More information about the organization is online at https://www.tehachapiedc.org/.
