A bona fide hullabaloo exploded Thursday over legislation spearheaded by Bakersfield's state Sen. Shannon Grove that seeks to classify trafficking of minors as a serious felony, a policy initiative that prompted heated debates about its effectiveness throughout California and from local politicians.
Senate Bill 14 would add child trafficking to a list of serious felonies in California. Anyone convicted of at least three serious felonies faces a prison sentence of between 25 years to life under the state’s three strikes law.
The Democrats who control the Assembly Public Safety Committee decided not to advance the bill earlier on Tuesday. They opposed the bill in part because they decry longer prison sentences and worry the bill could inadvertently punish child trafficking victims with lengthy prison sentences. Republicans believe stiffer penalties serve as an effective deterrent.
It looked like the bill might not pass this year, until Wednesday when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom intervened and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas also publicly pledged to “get it right.” The issue exposed a rift among Democrats over the best way to punish and prevent crime, with some supporting increased penalties while others favor more treatment options and alternative sentences.
Newsom's unusual step to aid a Bakersfield Republican placed many eyes on legislators Thursday. Republicans attempted to force a vote on the Assembly floor, which ultimately failed, according to news reports. SB 14, however, was sent back to the Assembly Public Safety Committee where Democrats approved the bill unanimously. Assembly member Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, and Assembly Majority Leader Issac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, abstained from voting.
In a brief meeting Thursday, four Democrats — including chair Reggie Jones-Sawyer — joined Republicans to advance the bill out of the committee ahead of a legislative deadline.
The bill now must be vetted by the Assembly Appropriations Committee, where Jones-Sawyer said he will ask for amendments to make sure victims of child trafficking are not penalized and that the legislation doesn't disproportionately affect people of color. Jones-Sawyer added he's going to do everything he can to get Newsom to sign the bill.
Bryan later posted a message on his Twitter account saying “the people most vulnerable to being charged with trafficking are the victims of trafficking themselves.”
Grove said she had already made changes to the bill to address those concerns.
“We don't want anyone who's a victim of a violent crime like human trafficking to be charged or put in prison for that," she said. “That is not my intent. That is not what the bill says.”
Bakersfield Assembly members Dr. Jasmeet Bains and Vince Fong coauthored SB 14 with Grove and signaled their support to increase penalties for repeat offenders in separate statements.
Bains, a Democrat, abstained from voting on a motion to send SB 14 back to the Assembly Public Safety Committee where Republicans were concerned the bill would die again as it did on Tuesday, according to news reports from Sacramento. It's why a Republican lawmaker tried to create a motion to have the entire Assembly vote on SB 14 rather than send it back to the capricious committee.
Asked why Bains abstained from voting, Adam Capper, her spokesman, said multiple times she's in support of the bill and it's a high priority for her. It's a mischaracterization of an abstention to say that Bains is neutral on the bill or that she supports Democrats' attempts to kill the legislation, Capper wrote in an email.
Ward 2 Bakersfield City Councilman Andre Gonzales, who's running for Bains' seat next year, took the opportunity to score political points against his opponent's apparent abstention on SB 14. He noted on Twitter that a legislator must vote to protect children and this is not a time for sitting on the fence.
"This is a no-brainer," Gonzales wrote on Twitter. "Yes on SB 14!"
Fong, a Republican, voted against the motion to send SB 14 back into the public safety committee. He said in a statement the legislature has fast-tracked many other bills, but it's frustrating and perplexing that Democrats "would not provide the same sense of urgency to protect vulnerable children and hold human traffickers accountable."
"Human trafficking of minors is a heinous crime — a crime against humanity that robs children of their full potential," Fong added in the statement.
Jones-Sawyer, chair of the public safety committee, told reporters he held Thursday's hearing to advance the bill after meeting privately with Grove the day before — a meeting he said “answered some of my questions.”
Republicans cheered the bill's revival, with Grove calling it “a day for Californians to celebrate.” But she said she would not change the bill, especially since Newsom indicated his support for it and the state Senate already voted unanimously to pass it.
“There's no reason to take amendments. It's a very narrowly tailored bill addressing human trafficking of a minor child — selling a child for sex," Grove said. “It needs to be passed as is.”
The Bakersfield Republican added the battle is not over. State lawmakers started their summer recess Thursday and SB 14 will be heard in the Assembly Appropriations Committee in mid- to late August, Grove said.
"I urge every Californian to stay engaged until the bill is signed into law," Grove said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.