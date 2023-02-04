The Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council kicked off the new year with a meeting on Feb. 1 and new officers.
Mary Beth Garrison, who helped transform the organization from a breakfast club to an important civic group, is the new president. Corey Torres is secretary, Laura Lynne Wyatt is treasurer and Corey Costelloe is investor chair.
Other members of the board of directors are Jim Arnold, Claudia Baker, Lydia Chaney, Ron Depew, Josh Pierce and Jessica Lozano.
The organization’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life in the greater Tehachapi area by attracting, retaining and supporting business.
Garrison said in the coming year this will mean an even greater commitment to partnerships with other organizations including the Greater Tehachapi Area Chamber of Commerce.
The GTEDC also sponsors three commissions — the Tehachapi Tourism Commission, Tehachapi Wine Grower’s Commission and Tehachapi Arts Commission.
Meetings of the GTEDC are held at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of most months at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St., Tehachapi.
More information about the organization is available online at tehachapiedc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.